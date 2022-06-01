ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This ‘Manson’ Follower Killed Sharon Tate And Then Hid In Alabama

By dcdc
 2 days ago
I thought I knew everything about the infamous "Manson Family" murders in 1969. Multiple books and movies (including the excellent "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood") have been produced about the two night killing spree in August of '69. I've seen them all and yet I never knew that...

