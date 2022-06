HOUSTON - Are you looking for a part-time or full-time job? Well you can apply to work with the Houston Astros this weekend. The organization will be holding a job fair on Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. You'll need to enter through the premium entrance gate, located in the diamond lot.)

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO