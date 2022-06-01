ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Strom Begins Term as WGCA President

ohiostatebuckeyes.com
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Lisa Strom, who is starting her second year as the women’s golf coach at Ohio State, will begin a two-year term (2022-24) as the president of the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Wednesday. Strom served as the Division I Director of the WGCA in...

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Unveils 2022 Field Hockey Schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A nine-game home regular season schedule and the return of the Big Ten Tournament to Buckeye Varsity Field highlights the 2022 Ohio State field hockey schedule, which was released today. In all, the Buckeyes play 18 regular season games, beginning the weekend of Aug. 26-28 with...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

MIVA Announces 17 Buckeyes Make Academic All League

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association announced its 2022 Academic All-Conference awards Friday. The Buckeyes were well represented with 17 student-athletes on the 117-member list. To be eligible, student-athletes must have achieved at least a career 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale after the completion of...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Named to Academic All-Big Ten Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Wednesday, the Big Ten announced the Academic All-Big Ten selections for spring and at-large sports, with 2,288 student-athletes from across the conference recognized. Ohio State led the way with 293 Buckeyes included. A record 552 Ohio State student-athletes were named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Announce 2021-22 Team Award Winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Last week, the Ohio State men’s hockey program revealed the 2021-22 team award winners, as voted by the players. Jakub Dobeš was selected Team MVP, the third year in a row a goalie won the award. The Big Ten Goaltender and co-Freshman of the Year, he ranked in the Top 7 in the NCAA in save percentage, saves and wins in 2021-22. His .934 save percentage is second is school history and his 21 wins rank fifth (tied) all-time, while his 1,086 saves are the second-most in a single season for a Buckeye. A First Team All-Big Ten selection, Dobeš played in 35 of 37 games, starting 34. He was a four-time Big Ten Star of the Week, the national rookie of the month in October and the co-national goaltender of the month in January.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Hosts Name, Image, Likeness Company Event

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thursday morning, the Ohio State Department of Athletics welcomed members of local businesses to the Covelli Center for the inaugural Name, Image, Likeness company event. The breakfast featured two panels for discussions around the new era of NIL in collegiate athletics. The first panel featured Gene...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

NIL Corporate Ambassador Program

Learn about Ohio State’s marketing and advertising opportunities designed exclusively for student-athletes. The Corporate Ambassador Program is an exclusive marketing and advertisement opportunity for our Ohio State Student-Athletes. Overview:. Through this program, our student-athletes will serve as a corporate brand ambassador for a company within the Columbus community. Participants...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Epstein Selected for Senior All-Star Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Lindsay Epstein, a graduate student who recently completed her career with the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team, has been selected to the Division I Senior All-Star Game, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced Wednesday. She will compete for the South Team. The DI...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

15 Buckeye Baseball Players Named Academic All-Big Ten

This week, 15 members of the Ohio State baseball program were named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list, who have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Garner Academic All-Big Ten Accolades

This spring, 25 members of the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team have earned Academic All-Big Ten accolades. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list, who have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Five Men’s Tennis Players Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors

This week, five members of the Ohio State men’s tennis program were named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list, who have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
COLUMBUS, OH

