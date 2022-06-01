Strom Begins Term as WGCA President

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Last week, the Ohio State men’s hockey program revealed the 2021-22 team award winners, as voted by the players. Jakub Dobeš was selected Team MVP, the third year in a row a goalie won the award. The Big Ten Goaltender and co-Freshman of the Year, he ranked in the Top 7 in the NCAA in save percentage, saves and wins in 2021-22. His .934 save percentage is second is school history and his 21 wins rank fifth (tied) all-time, while his 1,086 saves are the second-most in a single season for a Buckeye. A First Team All-Big Ten selection, Dobeš played in 35 of 37 games, starting 34. He was a four-time Big Ten Star of the Week, the national rookie of the month in October and the co-national goaltender of the month in January.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO