How Much Money Does Amber Heard Make Now? See the ‘Aquaman’ Actress’ Net Worth

Amber Heard is known for her roles in several films, including the DC Comics Aquaman series. However, her net worth doesn’t quite match up with her costars, such as highly paid actor Jason Momoa . It is also significantly lower than ex-husband Johnny Depp 's. Amber's total net worth is estimated to be -$6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Keep reading to find out how Amber Heard makes her money.

Amber Heard Landed Film Roles in Her Late Teens

The Texas native moved to Los Angeles shortly after high school and got her start acting in music videos and various TV shows, including Jack & Bobby, The Mountain and The O.C .

By 2004, Amber made her feature film debut in Friday Night Lights as the character Maria. Her first leading role was in the 2006 slasher flick All the Boys Love Mandy . After that, Amber landed multiple supporting roles in horror and thriller movies, including Zombieland , The Stepfather and The Ward .

However, the Drive Angry star wasn't only portraying horror characters. She later went on to act in multiple drama and comedy films throughout her career, such as The Rum Diary, Magic Mike XXL, The Danish Girl and The Adderall Diaries .

Amber Heard Is Well-Known for Her DCEU Character

While she has starred in countless movie and television roles, Amber is mostly known for her character Mera in the DC Extended Universe, who is an Atlantean kingdom princess. After debuting the role in Justice League , Amber reprised her role in Aquaman and is set to reappear in its sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , in 2023.

In a November 2018 interview with Glamour , Amber opened up about why she wanted to take on the heroic role, citing the fact that Mera doesn’t like being labeled as “Aquawoman.”

“She says, ‘Hey, wait a second. I have my own name. My name is Meri,’” Amber noted at the time. “And I thought, ‘That’s my kind of girl. I like her.’”

She also described the strenuous daily routine she endured while portraying Mera.

“You have to maintain a vigorous imagination while being suspended 25 feet in the air, acting with very little around you that resembles the world that will be depicted when it comes out,” she added.

Amber Heard’s Drama With Ex Johnny Depp Explained

Although Amber is famous for her movie career, her legal drama with ex Johnny garnered widespread criticism.

After meeting on the set of The Rum Diary , Amber and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor dated from 2011 until they got married in February 2015. The following year, she filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017.

The What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star later sued Amber in 2018 for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit after his ex-wife published an essay for the Washington Post , labeling herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” She then countersued her ex-husband for $100 million. The article did not mention Johnny by name, but his lawyers argued that it aimed to depict him as an abuser and ruined his reputation in the film business.

The formal trial began on May 4, 2022, and concluded on June 1 of that year. Throughout the month-long process, both actors made surprising allegations against each other while testifying on the stand. The jury reached its verdict on June 1 after 13 hours of deliberation, awarding Johnny with $15 million in damages and awarding Amber $2 million.

One day after the trial concluded, Amber's attorney claimed on The Today Show the actress can " absolutely not " pay her ex $10.5 million.