John Michael McGuire

Paul E. Grandy Sr., of Harbinger, died on May 31, 2022 at home. He was born in Poplar Branch on May 11, 1938 to the late Bryan Grandy and Mamie Ferebee Grandy. Survivors include children Terri Trahan (Randy), Paul Grandy Jr. (John), Tommy Grandy and John Grandy; siblings Frank (Judy), Margaret (Don) Spence, Betty Stone, Clinton (Adora), Jo (Carroll) Wallace, Pat (Fred) Davis, Mary (Greg) Schwarga and Charlie (Donna); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and other family. He was predeceased by wife Helen Ann Holmes Grandy and siblings Melvin and Arlene.
Dolores May Gayton Knoerzer, 91, of Wanchese, formerly of Cornwall, NY, May 31, 2022 at home. She was born February 9, 1931 in Cornwall, NY to the late Bill and Helen Gayton. She was predeceased by husband “Lou” Knoerzer; sons Peter and Robert; and brothers Bill and Tom. Survivors include son Louis M. Knoerzer Jr.; daughter Debbie Knoerzer-DeFelice (Marc); brother Jack Gayton; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends.
Gloucester, VA – With a mixture of joy and sadness we acknowledge the passing of Oscar E. Northen Jr. on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Oscar was born in 1931, to Oscar E. Northen and Bernetta Wagner Northen in Scottsville, VA. He spent most of his growing up years in South Hill, VA.
The Board of Directors of Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative has appointed Angela Conner Tawes to fill the district-at-large seat that was left open after the recent passing of Elvin Hooper, who had served on the board for 37 years. Conner Tawes will complete Hooper’s three-year term, which began in May...
Category 2 at landfall with a 6-8 ft. storm surge and 104 mph winds. Tropical storm when arrived in NC with 52 mph winds. Category 2 at landfall with 104 mph winds and a 5 ft. storm surge. Evacuation – all of Dare County. 1996 – Fran. Aug...
This summer, Beaufort County Community College will offer 34 classes through its Summer Youth Enrichment Program across Beaufort, Hyde and Washington counties. In Washington County, the college is partnering with Washington County Schools to offer these programs for their students. Parents who are interested in having their Washington County Middle School students enrolled in these programs should call Tamara Wrightson, director of Career and Technical Education, at 252-793-5171. For Beaufort and Hyde counties, parents and guardians can contact the Division of Continuing Education by calling 252-940-6375 or email continuingeducation@beaufortccc.edu to register. Transportation for Hyde youth can be arranged through Hyde County Transit by calling 252-926-1637. Scholarships are available for qualifying households.
It’s a Wednesday morning at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Office in Manteo and Dare County director Tanya Lamo has set up the conference room for her guests. At each place at the table there are two marigold plants and a small pot, and at the head of the table are several large containers of potting soil and a watering station.
After a hiatus connected to the COVID pandemic, the Town of Manteo’s annual celebration of Dare is back – this time over three days in three different locations instead of the traditional one. Dare Days 2022, sponsored by the Town of Manteo, kicks off Friday, June 3 at...
Water’s Edge Village School in Corolla (WEVS) has announced that Ed and Juliet Jesson, long-time supporters of WEVS, have given $20,000 toward the capital campaign to raise $1.35 million to construct a new academic building adjacent to the current school, in Corolla’s 1890s historic two-room schoolhouse. This donation...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Washington man on drug and firearm charges. According to a BCSO press release, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Jaquan Kinlaw, 26, of Washington, on May 11, 2022. Kinlaw was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping and selling a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore has placed lifeguard stands – a classic sign of summer – at Coquina Beach, Old Lighthouse Beach, Frisco Beach and Ocracoke Beach. Lifeguards are stationed at these beaches from May 28 through September 5, 2022.
Comments / 0