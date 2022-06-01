John Michael McGuire

This summer, Beaufort County Community College will offer 34 classes through its Summer Youth Enrichment Program across Beaufort, Hyde and Washington counties. In Washington County, the college is partnering with Washington County Schools to offer these programs for their students. Parents who are interested in having their Washington County Middle School students enrolled in these programs should call Tamara Wrightson, director of Career and Technical Education, at 252-793-5171. For Beaufort and Hyde counties, parents and guardians can contact the Division of Continuing Education by calling 252-940-6375 or email continuingeducation@beaufortccc.edu to register. Transportation for Hyde youth can be arranged through Hyde County Transit by calling 252-926-1637. Scholarships are available for qualifying households.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO