The following downtown streets will be closed to allow materials to be delivered:

Bellemeade Street from Eugene Street to Edgeworth Street will be closed June 3 from 9 am to 1 pm.

February One Place from Greene Street to Elm Street will be closed June 4 from 6-7 am.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.