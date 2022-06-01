ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

More dogs seized from Va. facility; settlement talks ongoing

heraldcourier.com
 2 days ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Federal officials and a company that runs a central Virginia research dog-breeding facility are working toward a potential settlement in a civil case accusing the company of animal welfare violations, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The government and Envigo RMS filed a joint...

heraldcourier.com

heraldcourier.com

Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in midwest states

Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states between now and 2026. It also will convert about 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status with pay raises and benefits. A factory in Avon Lake, Ohio, near Cleveland, will be expanded so it can build an unidentified new electric commercial vehicle, with 1,800 new jobs. Ninety more jobs will be added in Lima and Sharonville, Ohio. A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine Transit vans will get a third shift of 1,100 workers to handle increased demand. In Michigan, Ford Motor Co. plans to add 2,000 jobs at three assembly plants, and another 1,200 at other facilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
heraldcourier.com

Judge Everett Mitchell running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell announced Wednesday that he will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice Patience...
MADISON, WI
heraldcourier.com

Gas prices continue to move higher with even higher prices anticipated

June’s arrival coincides with new record fuel price levels locally and a forecast that rising crude oil prices will drag pump prices even higher in the weeks ahead. The most recent increases saw the average price of regular unleaded gasoline reach a new record in the Bristol-Kingsport Tennessee area, hitting $4.34 on Tuesday. That is a penny higher than Monday, six cents more than last Tuesday and 45 cents per gallon higher than just one month ago, according to AAA.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Several area athletes claim state titles on opening day of meets

State championships were claimed by several local athletes during the opening day of the Virginia High School League Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday. The Abingdon 4x800 relay team of Teddy Pillion, Jack Bundy, Isaac Thiessen and Dylan Phillips captured the Class 3 state title with a time of 8:13.24 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
ABINGDON, VA

