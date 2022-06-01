ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army Teams With Boys & Girls Club For Golf Tournament Fundraiser

By News On 6
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Salvation Army is gearing up for a fundraising event...

Riversport OKC Hosting Free Learn To Row Day

Riversport Oklahoma City is hosting a free Learn to Row Day Saturday. Instructors will teach the basics of rowing. Participants will start on land rowing machines, then they will move onto the water. Lessons will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon, registration is required.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texas 8th Grader Wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

An eighth grader from Texas is this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. Harini Logan was one of 234 students who made it to the national championship out of 11 million contestants. This is the first time in two years the competition was held in person. Logan had to go...
TEXAS STATE
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
TEXAS STATE
Sports
OKLAHOMA STATE
Watch: Colin Berg With ODWC Discusses 'Free Fishing Days'

Summertime has arrived in Oklahoma and folks across the state are ready to fish!. This weekend, the state will hold its Free Fishing Days. Free Fishing Days will take place on June 4 and 5. Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife joined the News On 6 team on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Wildlife Experts Offer Advice On Black Bear Encounters

As more people head outdoors to hike or camp this summer, Oklahoma wildlife experts are advising people on what to do if they encounter a black bear. Experts say there are about 3,000 black bears in Eastern Oklahoma, so avid outdoorsmen are pretty likely to encounter a black bear this summer.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Amazing Oklahomans: Elisha Harbin Jr.

Our Amazing Oklahoman Friday is taking on a chore for a good cause. 6-year-old Elisha Harbin Jr. is taking the 50 yard challenge from Raising Men Lawn Care Service. He's going to mow 50 lawns this summer for his neighbors. He's already got six down - keep up the good work!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Typical June Pattern Arriving

A few scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday ahead of a weekend that could see even more wet weather. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The next few days will remain messy from a pattern standpoint. The upper air flow will be mostly...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tracking Additional Storm Chances

Early morning storms are moving across parts of Green Country on Wednesday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A messy-complicated forecast is ahead of us today and tonight, mostly depending upon the eventual placement of a surface front and interactions with upper-level disturbances moving across the area. The higher chances for storms will be today and tonight before the boundary moves southward into southern OK early Thursday morning. The northern third of the state gets a break for most of Thursday and Friday, while southern OK remains with a chance for storms at least Thursday morning. By the weekend, the potential for some late night and early morning storm complexes will be nearby as the upper pattern becomes mostly zonal with a slight tilt from the northwest. Temps will slowly warm this weekend into early next week. The presence of the boundary combined with rich low-level moisture may allow any storms to be efficient rainfall producers. A flood watch will remain for part of northern OK and southern Kansas today and tonight. Some changes to this watch configuration is possible later today. Severe weather threats will be present, but mostly in the form of damaging winds and hail in a few cells south of the Tulsa metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Gas Prices Jump Again, Will Continue To Rise, AAA Says

Oklahomans are paying a lot more at the gas pump and it is likely to get worse. The price of gas in Oklahoma jumped 51 cents in one month and drivers said the increased prices are cutting into their budgets. “I’m having to make sure that it’s to work, from...
OKLAHOMA STATE

