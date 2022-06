When I had the brilliant idea to hijack Mr. Murfreesboro’s Minute this month to draft a little something about my dad in honor of Father’s Day, I certainly had no idea that it would be such a struggle. It’s not like I don’t have a boatload of unique anecdotes, fun historical facts or whimsical little nuggets to share, it’s just that I had no idea how to do that in under 700 words and still accurately reflect my sense of awe and wonder and love and appreciation for the entirety of the life that has been led by such a beloved and revered man. He always reminds me that “no good deed goes unpunished,” so I guess this week, this one’s mine.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO