Washington Commanders respond to House Oversight Committee's request to speak with Dan Snyder

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee formally requested to speak with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder at a June 22 hearing regarding the team’s workplace harassment allegations.

Shortly after, the Commanders sent out a brief statement in response to the request.

“The Commanders have assisted the NFL in cooperating with all prior requests from the House Oversight and Reform Committee. We look forward to responding directly to the Committee’s invitation in a timely manner.”

The team’s response does not reveal whether Snyder will or will not attend the hearing. On the flip side, members of the Oversight Committee have not shared whether they would seek to subpoena Goodell or Snyder if they fail to attend of their own volition.

The NFL sent out its on response to the request letter for the commissioner’s appearance via the league’s head of PR:

“We received the Committee’s invitation this morning and will respond directly in a timely manner,” the statement reads, per Adam Schefter. “The NFL has cooperated extensively throughout the Committee’s lengthy investigation of the Washington Commanders, including by producing more than 460,000 pages of documents and responding to numerous questions in writing and in conversations with the Committee’s staff.”

The letters, obtained by Front Office Sports, accuse Goodell and Snyder of dodging questions for more than half a year.

“We must have transparency and accountability, which is why we are calling on Mr. Goodell and Mr. Snyder to answer the questions they have dodged for the last seven months,” Committee chair Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney said in a news release. “The hearing will explore how Congress can act to prevent employers from silencing victims of workplace misconduct and ensure that what happened at the Commanders organization does not happen again.”

Goodell updates Dan Snyder’s status with Commanders

Following NFL team owners’ meetings in March, Roger Goodell said that Dan Snyder has not been involved with the Washington Commanders since the league launched investigations into the workplace environment under the team owner.

“(Dan Snyder) has not been involved in day-to-day operations,” Goodell said. (I) don’t believe he’s been at the team facility at all.”

The NFL is currently investigating Snyder after former team cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct. Johnston recalled having to fend off Snyder’s advances during and after a work dinner years ago. She said Snyder placed his hand on her thigh under the table and later tried to force her into his limousine.

Snyder denied Johnston’s claims. However, former team executive Jason Friedman, who attended the dinner, later corroborated them in a letter to the congressional committee.

This came after the Commanders organization had already been fined $10 million for a completely separate investigation done by attorney Beth Wilkerson. In that probe, Wilkerson concluded that numerous female employees experienced sexual harassment. She also determined they also faced bullying and intimidation in the Washington workplace. The NFL took no action against Snyder personally.

Johnston was one of five women who shared their experiences with Snyder in front of Congress. She was the only one who didn’t talk during the initial investigation. She said she was afraid to cooperate out of fear of retaliation by the team owner.

On3’s Nikki Chavanelle contributed to this report.