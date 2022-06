The New York Giants revamped and rebuilt their offensive line this offseason. After years of pitiful play upfront, new general manager Joe Schoen prioritized improving the blocking in front of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. In particular, the right side of the line was addressed and upgraded this offseason. Two of the Giants’ most important offseason acquisitions addressed this area: right guard Mark Glowinski and right tackle Evan Neal.

