Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. My overall experience at Montana State has been awesome. I’ve had great professors that have been very understanding and helpful. I recently received my Bachelor’s in Business Management. Along with our team, I have volunteered within our community. We always work with the local elementary schools, reading books and playing within them. I’ve also helped with a local homeless shelter.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO