The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a quarterback battle ahead of the 2022 season, and the team should bring left tackle Eric Fisher in to protect him. At the conclusion of their 2021 season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement from the NFL. That meant the team that started him for the majority of his 18-year career had to find his replacement. They added a free agent in the form of Mitchell Trubisky and used their first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Kenny Pickett.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO