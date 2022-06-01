ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin offers 2024 DE Anelu Lafale

By Asher Low
 2 days ago
Wisconsin continued to dish out offers this week, as the Badgers went to a familiar high school to try and land 2024 DE Anelu Lafale.

Lafale is a Hawaii native who plays his high school football at St. Louis High Schol in Honolulu. Does that name ring any bells? Nick Herbig, one of Wisconsin’s best defensive players over the past two seasons, also played his high school football at St. Louis.

Lafale currently holds offers from the likes of Arizona, Oregon State, Arizona State, Utah, and his hometown school Hawaii.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound class of 2024 recruit projects as an edge rusher at the next level.

Check out Lafale’s film via Hudl: https://www.hudl.com/profile/12938834/Anelu-Lafaele

