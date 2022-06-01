ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

This ‘Manson’ Follower Killed Sharon Tate And Then Hid In Alabama

By dcdc
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I thought I knew everything about the infamous "Manson Family" murders in 1969. Multiple books and movies (including the excellent "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood") have been produced about the two night killing spree in August of '69. I've seen them all and yet I never knew that...

alt1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Alabama State
City
Hollywood, AL
State
Florida State
City
Mobile, AL
Daily Mail

House of Horrors children rescued from their abusive parents' California home were 'pressured by new guardian' into living in miserable conditions once again in run-down apartment in crime-ridden area

Several of the 13 Turpin siblings freed from their abusive parents' Southern California home have once again found themselves living in miserable conditions after they were pressured to move to a run-down apartment in a crime-ridden area by their county guardian, court documents showed. Court documents are slowly being released...
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan, turns up in jail after being reported missing by her family

Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan King, who was believed to be missing for 10 days, has been in custody for nearly two weeks after being arrested on suspicion of burglary by the LAPDKing, 29, was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Her family had been working to publicize her disappearance when the LAPD confirmed she was in their custody.King was arrested by the LAPD on April 28 on suspicion of residential burglary. She is being held on $25,000 and was being housed at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, according to Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Tate
Person
Susan Atkins
Person
Patricia Krenwinkel
Person
Charles Manson
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested, Facing 30 Years In Prison

That is not a good way to go. There are a lot of names that have come up throughout the history of wrestling and some of them are rather famous. Unfortunately, some of them are more infamous than famous, often for things that are not exactly positive. That is the case with a certain WWE Hall of Famer and now things have gotten a lot worse than they were just a few months ago.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshalls#Violent Crime#Big Patty
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Texas gunman Salvador Ramos was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people, say friends

The teenage gunman in the Texas school shooting was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people in the years leading up to the deadly attack, friends and family said.Salvador Ramos, 18, killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before being shot dead by police.Friends and family say he had a difficult home life, that he was bullied over a childhood speech impediment and that he lashed out violently towards both friends and strangers – recently as well as in the past. Ramos bought the weapons he used in the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Eerie videos of Salvador Ramos surface as gunman threatened rapes on social media app

Videos of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos have surfaced as new reporting shows that the teenager frequently made threats on social media. Ramos told young women and girls that he was going to rape them while also showing off a rifle he purchased. On livestreams on the social media app Yubo, he threatened to shoot up schools, users who saw the threats in the last few weeks have said, CNN and The Washington Postreported. On Tuesday 24 May, Ramos shot and killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
UVALDE, TX
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy