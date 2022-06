Twice the Quilt (twicethequilt.com) opened its doors May 27 at 10668 N. Bay Shore Dr., Suite B, in Sister Bay, bringing original, handcrafted quilts to the area. After vacationing on the peninsula for more than 40 years, owner Virginia Erickson knew that Sister Bay was the right place for her new gallery and store. Since retiring from a 24-year career as an art educator and librarian, she has devoted her time to her love of quilting.

SISTER BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO