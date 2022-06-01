ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge agrees to move trial for Fairfield teen accused of killing Spanish teacher

By Michael Howell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD, Iowa — A judge has agreed to move the murder trial for one of the Fairfield teens charged with murder in the death of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Lawyers for Willard Miller asked for the trial to be moved out of...

