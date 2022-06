As we wind down the 2022 USFL season, the playoff picture is coming more into focus. The final day of Week 8 begins with a key North Division matchup, as the Philadelphia Stars lock horns with the Michigan Panthers. The Stars (4-3) got closer to the postseason after defeating Houston last week. And although Michigan (1-6) walked out of Protective Stadium with its fourth straight loss, the Panthers nearly upset New Orleans, forcing the Breakers to overtime. The Stars can punch their postseason ticket with a win on Sunday while the Panthers will try for another upset.

