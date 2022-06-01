ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

CEO Roundtable: Diversity, equity and inclusion

By SBJ Staff sbj@sbj.net
Springfield Business Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield Business Journal Editorial Vice President Eric Olson discusses diversity, equity and inclusion with DEI directors Daniel Ogunyemi of Ozarks Technical Community College, Keke Rover of Burrell Behavioral Health and Taj Suleyman of the city of Springfield. Eric Olson: Let’s begin with this title: chief diversity officer. It’s fairly...

Springfield Business Journal

Humanitarian leader Donaldson chosen for Lifetime Achievement in Business

Hal Donaldson, the president and co-founder of Springfield-based international humanitarian relief organization Convoy of Hope, is Springfield Business Journal’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement in Business honoree. An independent panel of judges selected Donaldson to be recognized during the Economic Impact Awards, along with corporate awards and other individual honors July...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Opinion: Minority-owned businesses need community connections

A news segment I heard a month or so ago has stuck with me. A young man was being interviewed about his family’s successful salsa business, and he was explaining how it came to be. He shared how he took his grandmother’s salsa to an event and everyone raved about the dish. From there, he began to entertain ideas of possibly selling the salsa but realized he didn’t have the financial means.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Gannett restructures into two business units

Gannett, the owner of publications such as USA Today and the Springfield News-Leader, on Wednesday announced a corporate restructuring. The move creates two business units. Gannett Media will focus on news, content and operations, among other services, while Digital Marketing Solutions will work to help brands and businesses attract and retain customers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Open for Business: Bella Medici Medical Spa

After seven years in Branson, Bella Medici Medical Spa LLC made a move north Dec. 30 to Ozark. The 2014-founded spa, now located at 2209 Petrus Circle, formerly operated at 800 State Highway 248, Ste. 2C. Owner Dr. Christine Gosch-Echevarria said she wanted the business to be closer to her Nixa home and capture more clients from the Springfield market. She said relocation and renovation costs are budgeted for $25,000, as expansion work is expected to be complete in June at the 2,500-square-foot spa to add wellness, physician-guided weight loss and personal training services. She signed a three-year lease with JJ Johnston Investments LLC for an undisclosed rate. The five-employee spa’s services include facials, chemical peels, waxing, massage therapy, laser hair removal, neurotoxin injectables such as Botox and Xeomin, body sculpting and skin tightening.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Business Spotlight: Hometown Branding

When Springfield lifestyle brand SGFCO LLC’s co-founders Jesse Tyler and Jacob Scowden decided to collaborate with a local company to make a candle, they landed on a frozen treat. “Pineapple Whip was the obvious choice,” Tyler says. “It feels on-brand.”. As it turns out, they made the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Excited to be a part of the Aurora community!

Hello neighbors! I cannot express just how excited and blessed we are to share the first edition of the Aurora Advertiser under our family’s ownership. We all sincerely hope you enjoy it and that you will contact us to share your special moments like engagement announcements, weddings, birth announcements, civic and social group news, etc.
AURORA, MO
KRMS Radio

Camdenton To Use Revenue Sharing, Not TIF, For New Development

The city of Camdenton is looking at a different way to help finance a major development taking place near Wal-Mart. Officials say they will not be using the Tax Increment Financing, or a TIF, which has been widely used across the lake area for numerous economic development projects. Instead, the...
CAMDENTON, MO
KOLR10 News

National car show cruising into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The oldest car club in America is hosting a national car show in Springfield this weekend to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO). Pharoahs International Car Club is hosting Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show. It is a three-day-long event starting Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Freeman starts construction on new building

Freeman Health System broke ground on a new building in Joplin. The site of the $10.1 million medical office building is located near Freeman Hospital West. The primary goal of the project is to create office space so doctors can more conveniently meet and treat their patients.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Similarly named Ozark boutique not the center of BBB warning

OZARK, Mo. – A boutique in Ozark is hoping customers realize they are not the center of a warning from the Better Business Bureau. The confusion sparked from two businesses having similar names.OzarksFirst told you last week about an online retailer in Ozark that the Better Business Bureau is warning against for not actually delivering […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest paying jobs in Springfield that require a bachelor’s degree

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Daily Beast

Republican Representative and Senate Candidate Blames Abortion For Rise in Gun Violence

During a radio interview, Republican Rep. and Senate candidate Billy Long of Missouri partially blamed the country’s rise in gun violence on abortion, referencing a change in society’s general frame of mind and value for life. When asked by the host whether there was any momentum in DC to change gun laws after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Long said that gun control is not the solution and that schools could be better equipped to prevent mass killers. Later in the segment, Long turned to a different culprit for the rise in gun violence: abortion. While reflecting on the fact that there are more murders in his hometown of Springfield, MO now than there were during his childhood, Long said, “Something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion, when we decided it was ok to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.”
KOLR10 News

Take a look inside Finley Farms’ new restaurant

OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
OZARK, MO
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Regional Express Care In Osage Beach Closes

Residents wishing to use the Express Care facility at Lake Regional Hospital will have to find an alternate place. Officials say they’re temporarily shutting down their Osage Beach facility starting this morning. The employees working there are being shifted to other clinics in the community, including Camdenton, Eldon and...
OSAGE BEACH, MO

