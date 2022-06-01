CEO Roundtable: Diversity, equity and inclusion

During a radio interview, Republican Rep. and Senate candidate Billy Long of Missouri partially blamed the country’s rise in gun violence on abortion, referencing a change in society’s general frame of mind and value for life. When asked by the host whether there was any momentum in DC to change gun laws after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Long said that gun control is not the solution and that schools could be better equipped to prevent mass killers. Later in the segment, Long turned to a different culprit for the rise in gun violence: abortion. While reflecting on the fact that there are more murders in his hometown of Springfield, MO now than there were during his childhood, Long said, “Something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion, when we decided it was ok to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.”

2 DAYS AGO