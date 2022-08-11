Read full article on original website
Greg Vanney compares LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig signing to Sebastian Giovinco
Head coach Greg Vanney has compared the LA Galaxy's 'long shot' approach in signing Riqui Puig to how Toronto FC acquired Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco from Juventus in 2015. Barcelona product Puig arrived in California last weekend, signing on a free transfer through the end of 2025 using Targeted Allocation...
Insigne & Bernardeschi continue to inspire Toronto FC's rise up the Eastern Conference
In the debate over who won the MLS secondary transfer window, there are few cases better than Toronto FC's. Though he was technically signed earlier in the year, Lorenzo Insigne completed his move to BMO Field upon the expiry of his Napoli contract. He was joined in Canada by fellow Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, while TFC also captured Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry, and the returning Richie Laryea.
Vancouver Whitecaps loan Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC
The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC on loan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Alexandre originally joined the Canadian side in March 2021 from Brazil’s Botafogo, signing through the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He’s recorded only 19 appearances since arriving, prompting his loan.
LAFC remain atop the Western Conference table after 5-0 win over Charlotte FC
LAFC extended their winning streak to six on Saturday after defeating Charlotte FC 5-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Goals from Jesus Murillo, Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Antos Walkes propelled the Western Conference team to three points and widened their lead atop the table. LAFC continues to lead the Supporters’ Shield race, standing six points clear of second place teams Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
MLS Week 25 best players - ranked
A look at 90min's top five players from Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, from the New England Revolution's Spanish maestro to a duo of Los Angeles stars.
Dayne St. Clair credits 'mental refresh' of All-Star match for return to form in MLS
One of the most important assets a goalkeeper can have is the ability to bounce back from mistakes. Dayne St. Clair did just that on Sunday, making no fewer than seven saves and keeping Nashville SC's tally down to one despite 2.26 xGOT faced to help Minnesota United win 2-1 on the road.
Josh Wolff recalls 'incredible' 4-3 comeback victory against Sporting Kansas City
Austin FC managed a stunning comeback against Sporting Kansas City to triumph 4-3 as an extra time goal by Sebastian Driussi sent Q2 Stadium into a frenzy.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Wolves agree club record deal for Sporting star Matheus Nunes
Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes in what will be a club record transfer.
Aston Villa confirm Diego Carlos has ruptured Achilles tendon
Aston Villa confirm Diego Carlos has suffered an Achilles injury.
Chelsea readying increased offer for Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are readying an increased offer for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.
PSG 5-2 Montpellier: Player ratings as Neymar leads one-sided demolition
PSG player ratings as the reigning Ligue 1 champions hosted Montpellier at Parc des Princes.
Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Alaba nets free-kick winner
David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez scored as Real Madrid beat Almeria in La Liga on Sunday night.
Michael Estrada arrives 'prepared' to Cruz Azul after failed D.C. United stint
Ecuadorian striker Michael Estrada is ready to start fresh with Liga MX’s Cruz Azul after D.C. United ended his loan stint early.
Megan Rapinoe: People surprised by Euro 2022 success are 'late to the party'
Megan Rapinoe has labelled those who were taken aback by the success of Euro 2022 as 'late to the party' following a record breaking summer of women's football.
Chelsea linked with 'rare offer' for PSG midfielder Grace Geyoro
Chelsea have been linked with a move for France midfielder Grace Geyoro, with reports in France stating they have made a 'rare offer' for the PSG captain.
Everton miss out on Mohamed Camara after midfielder agrees Monaco move
Everton have missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after he agreed to join Monaco.
Man City confirm signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht
Man City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.
