Alabama State

This ‘Manson’ Follower Killed Sharon Tate And Then Hid In Alabama

By dcdc
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I thought I knew everything about the infamous "Manson Family" murders in 1969. Multiple books and movies (including the excellent "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood") have been produced about the two night killing spree in August of '69. I've seen them all and yet I never knew that...

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
