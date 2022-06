It’s that time of year again and….ok I might need to be a bit more specific. We are done with WrestleMania, but we are far from being done with the WrestleMania stories. The season might be done, but WWE has only milked one extra pay per view out of what they did at WrestleMania. That will be remedied this weekend by Hell In A Cell, because you know full well that WWE isn’t going to put in any extra effort than they have to. That has been on full display this week and now you can see it very clearly.

