Brynmor Williams: Former Wales and Lions scrum-half overwhelmed with MBE

Tracey Neville announced on this day three years ago that she would step down as EnglandNetball head coach after that summer’s World Cup in order to start a family.The then 42-year-old had been in the job since 2015 and led England to a historic Commonwealth gold 2018.Neville, the sister of former Manchester United and England footballers Gary and Phil Neville, said in a statement from England Netball: “Being the Vitality Roses head coach is something I have relished and I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to do.“Over the last few months I have sat down with England...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO