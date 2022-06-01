ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho man accused of slapping baby who pulled his beard

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14u9r2_0fxUPaQq00

POCATELLO, Idaho — An Idaho man is accused of slapping a two-month-old baby after the child pulled his beard, authorities said.

Colton Michael Hart, 21, was charged with injury to a child, according to Bannock County online jail records.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Pocatello Police Department said that Hart allegedly called the child’s mother on Friday and told her he had slapped the infant.

The mother told police that both of the child’s eyes were swollen, there was redness in both of the child’s underarms and both arms were blue from the elbow to the hand, according to East Idaho News.

The woman took the child to an area hospital, where she spoke with police officers, according to the newspaper.

She used an app on her phone to locate Hart’s phone, and police determined he was in the parking lot of the hospital, according to East Idaho News.

According to an affidavit, Hart told officers he was babysitting the child and tried to comfort the infant when they woke up and would not stop crying, according to the newspaper.

Hart told police that when he picked up the baby, he became angry when the child pulled his beard and slapped the infant, East Idaho News reported.

Hart told police he called the woman to get the child, according to the newspaper.

Hart was arrested Friday by the Pocatello Police Department and booked into the Bannock County Jail, online booking records show. Bail was set at $75,000, according to booking records.

If convicted, Hart could face up to 10 years in prison and $50,000 in fines, East Idaho News reported.

Hart is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, according to Bannon County court records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Police Share Persons Of Interest Images In South Idaho Homicide

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance images of persons of interest in the homicide of a man at a southeast Idaho rest stop three weeks ago. On June 2, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office gave an update on a homicide case and shared images on its official Facebook page of potential suspects. These persons of interest were captured on camera visiting the Lane Clark Hill rest area near milepost 356, just outside the community of Ririe, Idaho, and around the time 36-year-old Morey Pelton was found deceased on May 13, 2022.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fundraiser launched for family of local man who died in tragic tree accident

POCATELLO — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a man who fell from a tree near Idaho State University on Tuesday and died later that evening. Darin Williams, 35, of Pocatello died shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday following the 1:30 p.m. incident that occurred on the 400 block of South Sixth Avenue while Williams was up in a tree using a chainsaw to cut down branches. ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Post Register

Man, woman arrested for stealing car parts from Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after stealing car parts from an Idaho Falls home, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says. The suspects, Christopher Williams and Alana Faus, are both 39-year-olds from Idaho Falls. Police got a report that the two were at a house on 65th E. at around 2:45 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Violent Crime#Bannock County#East Idaho News#Eastidnews
Post Register

Fire department responds to another fire at feedlot under investigation

The Idaho Falls Fire Department once again responded to extinguish a fire at a feedlot on Kathleen Street. The fire marks the third time the fire department has been to the feedlot, which is under investigation after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received tips and videos about livestock being improperly slaughtered and living among large piles of dried manure and feces.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of shooting two Pocatello police officers has been jailed after hospital release

POCATELLO — The man accused of shooting two Pocatello police officers with an AR-15 rifle near the 900 block of East Bridger Street on May 5 has been released from the hospital and jailed. Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, was released from the hospital and transported to the Bannock County Jail on May 26, according to court records. Brewer faces two counts of aggravated battery on certain personnel and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man suspected of committing drug crimes in police custody after high speed chase

POCATELLO — An adult male suspected of committing drug crimes is now in police custody following a high-speed chase that ended with police executing a PIT maneuver, Pocatello police said. The incident began to unfold around 3:20 p.m. Thursday when Pocatello police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Ross Dress for Less discount department store, but the driver, whom police are still working to identify, fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jackson Hole Radio

Man shot in Star Valley

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting in Star Valley shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the department, their dispatch center received a 911 call that a man had been shot at the Branding Iron Trailer Court in Etna. Wyoming Highway Patrol...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg mayor announces new police chief

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department will soon have a new top cop as Chief Shane Turman plans to retire later this month. Lt. Joshua Rhodes will begin serving as chief of police when Turman steps down, Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill announced at a City Council meeting Wednesday evening. Rhodes currently oversees the patrol division and has been with the department since 2010. He was named Rexburg police officer of the year in 2017 and 2018.
REXBURG, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

15 Train Cars Derail in Pocatello

Union Pacific Railroad officials say 15 train cars derailed Thursday in Union Pacific's Pocatello Yard in Pocatello. A few of the cars were transporting cement. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office and the Pocatello Police Department were notified. Cleanup is expected to start this morning. The incident is under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

State police investigating crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at milepost 58 near Inkom. State police say a truck pulling a trailer crashed around 11:40 a.m. and came apart, spreading debris over both lanes of travel. A secondary crash about a mile down the road occurred because of the trailer crash and is also being investigated, state police said. Nobody was injured during the crash. The crash is currently blocking all lanes and traffic is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 91. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or to expect delays. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
INKOM, ID
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy