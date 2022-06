FORT BRAGG, CA — Becky Walker, Superintendent of the Fort Bragg Unified School District since 2016, has accepted a new position in the Lake County Office of Education. She has served the district as a math teacher at the middle school, then as Vice-Principal of the high school, followed by the position of Principal at the high school. She spent a year as Interim Superintendent of the school district and was hired by the school board as Superintendent the following year. It has been a twenty-five-year path of accrued experience and dedication to the needs of district students. Although she began her teaching career in Eureka, she describes her time spent here as “where all my adult formative years took place, the place where I have lived the longest.”

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO