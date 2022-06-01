Town of Los Gatos

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Traffic Alert - The on/off ramp at S Santa Cruz Ave is now open. Traffic...

Gilroy Dispatch

Guest View: South Gilroy neighbors, prepare for more traffic

Editor's note: On June 2, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors will consider approving an addendum to the Highway 101 Improvement Project, which includes a new interchange at Highways 101 and 25. To view the report, visit bit.ly/3PViEar. With this letter, I am expressing my concern...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto sports bar to close after nearly six decade run

PALO ALTO – After nearly 60 years in business, the Old Pro, a beloved sports bar in Palo Alto, will be closing its doors for good."It just financially wasn't working, so we just have to move on," said owner Steve Sinchek. "Everything added together. Insurance, labor, rent, a lack of business, I mean, it all kind of goes into the big ball of wax. It just wasn't coming out positive."Like so many businesses across the Bay Area, Sinchek says they struggled through the pandemic."We tried to take it as long as we could, but we just couldn't make it," he...
PALO ALTO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Ask Lookout: Is the one iconic coast-side home along West Cliff Drive getting knocked down or restored?

Originally built in 1937, the home at 1307 West Cliff Dr. has gone through many different owners. As the property gets a facelift, locals wonder: What is the history of the home, and why is it the only one directly up against the Pacific Ocean? What's your question? Ask Lookout at news@lookoutlocal.com, and put Ask LO in the subject line.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

New Santa Clara County drought rules in effect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – There are new water use restrictions in effect for Santa Clara Valley Water customers. As of June 1, their outdoor water use is limited.  Water use is limited to just twice a week, only before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. Property owners are banned from using water for 48 […]
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara Valley Water District starts taking reports of water wasting

SAN JOSE – As the drought situation becomes dire, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is starting to punish people who waste water. Starting Wednesday, water wasters could be fined for ignoring repeated warnings to cut back."Yeah, I'm a little concerned right now because I am that neighbor with a green lawn," said Sarah Rogers, who fessed up to keeping the water flowing freely to enjoy her yard."I love my green grass.  I love my lawn.  And the majority of my neighbors, they don't have that.  They don't water, so I hope no one rats me out," Rogers told KPIX...
SAN JOSE, CA
#Hernandez Btwn Chestnut
KRON4 News

10-20 greenhouses catch fire in Morgan Hill: officials

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters were at the scene responding to a greenhouse fire Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire officials tweeted. 10-20 greenhouses were on fire in the area of Hale Avenue and San Bruno Avenue. As of 3:06 p.m., the fire was at 2 acres. At 7:20 p.m., Cal Fire said […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner ID's hang glider who died in Milpitas park

MILPITAS, Calif. - The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified the man who died in a hang gliding accident as 58-year-old David Jacob of Fremont. Jacob died May 30 of blunt force injuries while tandem hang-gliding at Monument Peak in Milpitas' Ed R. Levin County Park. The pair took off...
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tittlepress.com

San Francisco Earthquake: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bay Area

According to the USGS, the San Francisco Bay Area was shaken awake early Thursday by a magnitude 4.1 earthquake stated in the Geological Survey. The quake struck at 5:07 am, according to the USGS. The event was concentrated several miles northwest of Bay Point, California, around 21 miles northeast of Berkeley, and 30 miles northeast of downtown San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Experts advise South Bay residents remove lawns to fight drought

Santa Clara County residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15% last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30% during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Road trip food

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re hitting the road from the Bay Area to the Grand Canyon, where do you stop for food? KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis has you covered with some options. Whether you’re looking for dessert or well-priced Navajo tacos, it’s all covered on this week’s...
RESTAURANTS
tripsavvy.com

Castle Rock State Park: The Complete Guide

Castle Rock State Park is home to one of the highest ridges in the Santa Cruz Mountains. A combination of unique sandstone formations sculpted by nature and wooded forests filled with coastal redwoods, black oaks, and pines, this California park spreads across 5,200 acres ranging from 3,214 feet to 760 feet in elevation.
bizjournals

Ex-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer demolishes three townhomes to make way for a backyard pool and spa

The former Yahoo CEO who is now leading her own startup has demolished three townhouses next door to her Palo Alto home to make room for a new swimming pool and a spa. Join us at the Signia by Hilton (formerly the Fairmont) in downtown San Jose as we honor this years Women of Influence at this special awards ceremony. Tickets on Sale through June 14th at 9:00 am.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA

