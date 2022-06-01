ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Gene Wakely “Cheater” Metcalfe

By Traci Mason
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 71) Funeral service will be Friday June 3rd...

Harvey Carrington Jr

(Age 72) Funeral service will be Monday June 6th at 2pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1:30pm till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Randy G. Bush

(Age 60, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday June 3rd at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Caldwell Blue Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
CADIZ, KY
James “Otis” Henderson

(Age 83, of Velma Drive) Funeral service will be Thursday June 2nd at 2pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm at Lamb Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Deborah Elaine Brunty

(Age 67) Funeral service will be Friday June 3rd at 2pm at West Union Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lafayette Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 6pm at Gamble Funeral Home.
LAFAYETTE, TN
One sent to Jennie Stuart following Bypass wreck

One person was sent to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following a rear-end collision Wednesday at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and the Eagle Way Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Tana Loden of Cerulean was stopped at the light at the intersection, facing eastbound, and had started to pull off when the light changed when the vehicle was struck from behind.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Child injured in shooting incident in Oak Grove

A child was injured during a shooting incident on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove early Friday morning and taken to a Nashville hospital. Few details were immediately available, but Oak Grove Police Detective Chris Aldridge says the child was shot while inside the home in the 1900 block of Timberline around 2:30 a.m. and was transported to the hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.
OAK GROVE, KY
Member Appreciation Event

Pennyrile Electric members! Come visit the Pennyrile Electric Hopkinsville office at 2000 Harrison Street from 8AM – 4PM on June 8th for a Member Appreciation Day. Register to win prizes and get a free bucket and LED bulbs!
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoppers open 10th season this evening vs. Dubois County

The Hoptown Hoppers open Ohio Valley League play this evening as they host the defending champion Dubois County Bombers. Coach Gary Vaught says he’s excited to get the season started:. First pitch from Hopkinsville High’s Tiger Field is at 6:30 with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:10 on...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Squealin’ on the Square is Friday in downtown Hopkinsville

The smells of barbecue and the sounds of music will fill the air at Founders Square in downtown Hopkinsville Friday afternoon for the return of Squealin’ on the Square. While the food being prepared by six teams for the barbecue competition will be up for purchase by the public starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Coordinator Toby Hudson says the competitors will be on-site bright and early that morning to start cooking and getting ready for judges.
Two charged in connection with Clarksville fatal shooting

According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on May 9, 26-year-old Tristen James Deschapell of Clarksville was served with an arrest warrant for criminal homicide. Deschapell was incarcerated in Carrollton, Georgia on unrelated charges when the warrant was served and is now awaiting extradition back to Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Two hurt, one arrested in West 13th Street stabbing

Two people were hurt and third was arrested, following a stabbing incident on West 13th Street Friday morning. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, 40-year-old Devon Bloomer of Hopkinsville has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. He is alleged to have entered...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
400 Mile Yard Sale gets underway, continues through the weekend

The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Resolution possible in East Ninth Street shooting case

There could be a possible resolution in the case against Jaylynn Cheatham, the man accused in the shooting of two men at a gas station on East Ninth Street in 2021. Cheatham, who is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and more, appeared alongside defense attorney David Rye in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday. Rye informed the court that he is going over a plea offer from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, but he needs more time to discuss with both his client and his client’s family.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KSP releases details on Marshall Co. fatal officer-involved shooting

Kentucky State Police have released more information about the fatal officer involved shooting in Marshall County that took the life of Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Cash in May. According to a news release, investigation determined that officers with the Marshall County Special response team had taken 30-year-old Gary...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Sharber files as independent candidate for Mayor of Hopkinsville

There so far will be a three-way race in November for Mayor of Hopkinsville, as Cary Sharber has filed to seek that seat as an independent. Sharber is well known in the community, with a history of pushing for more unity and working with youth in several capacities—he was also a recipient of the Mayor’s Unity Award in 2018. Sharber says he wants to show that if you put your mind to it, you can make real change and opportunity.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Hose Down

The Hopkinsville Fire/EMS Department and Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to help the community cool down this June!. The next stop of the 3rd Annual Hoptown Hose Down will be Tuesday June 7th at River Front Park. Traveling to five different parks all across Hopkinsville, each hose...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Colonels head to Lexington for state tournament

The 2nd Region champion Christian County Colonels head to Lexington today for final preparations before their matchup with 7th region champion St. X at the KHSAA State Tournament tomorrow afternoon. Coach Cole Isom says one thing has carried the Colonels to this point:. First pitch from Kentucky Proud Park on...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hearing held for Boulevard murder suspects

A brief hearing was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the three suspects charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police allege 20-year old Christian McKeel drove 17-year old Jonathan Weston and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

