Gene Wakely “Cheater” Metcalfe

There so far will be a three-way race in November for Mayor of Hopkinsville, as Cary Sharber has filed to seek that seat as an independent. Sharber is well known in the community, with a history of pushing for more unity and working with youth in several capacities—he was also a recipient of the Mayor’s Unity Award in 2018. Sharber says he wants to show that if you put your mind to it, you can make real change and opportunity.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO