James “Otis” Henderson

(Age 72) Funeral service will be Monday June 6th at 2pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1:30pm till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
(Age 89, of Guthrie) Funeral service will be Sunday June 5th at 3pm at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5pm to 7pm at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home.
(Age 60, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday June 3rd at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Caldwell Blue Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
(Age 71) Funeral service will be Friday June 3rd at 11am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Green Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
(Age 70, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Friday June 3rd at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
One person was sent to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following a rear-end collision Wednesday at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and the Eagle Way Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Tana Loden of Cerulean was stopped at the light at the intersection, facing eastbound, and had started to pull off when the light changed when the vehicle was struck from behind.
A child was taken to a waiting helicopter after a shooting on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a 10-year-old was shot and was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter to transport the child to a hospital. Oak Grove Police say the child...
A child was injured during a shooting incident on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove early Friday morning and taken to a Nashville hospital. Few details were immediately available, but Oak Grove Police Detective Chris Aldridge says the child was shot while inside the home in the 1900 block of Timberline around 2:30 a.m. and was transported to the hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.
Two women were cut during a fight with a man on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the two women got into an altercation inside of a home with a man that was staying with them and he used a knife to cut them before fleeing the area.
Tracy Faye Gallimore, 59, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. She was self-employed, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, flowers, and being in the water. She was preceded in death by her...
Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on Kentucky 272 in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Angie Moss was westbound when she lost control and ran off the road into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn several times before coming to a rest on its side.
Ronald “Chuckalo” Roberts, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Murray, to Charles Roberts and Anna McCallon Roberts, who preceded him in death. He was a retired painting contractor, brick mason, and was of...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name if the people involved in an electrical accident that claimed one life. Deputies say the incident happened in the 8200 block of Larue Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. They identify the driver as Aureah Grimes, 23, of Henderson. Brice Easley and […]
Two people were hurt and third was arrested, following a stabbing incident on West 13th Street Friday morning. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, 40-year-old Devon Bloomer of Hopkinsville has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. He is alleged to have entered...
A Tennessee pair received theft and drug charges after a trailer was stolen in Marshall County on Tuesday. Authorities were notified that a trailer had been stolen from a local business, and the caller provided a description of the suspect's vehicle. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and trailer...
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was stopped on Eagle Way at the intersection of Cox Mill Road when it was hit by a vehicle behind it. The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for injuries.
The smells of barbecue and the sounds of music will fill the air at Founders Square in downtown Hopkinsville Friday afternoon for the return of Squealin’ on the Square. While the food being prepared by six teams for the barbecue competition will be up for purchase by the public starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Coordinator Toby Hudson says the competitors will be on-site bright and early that morning to start cooking and getting ready for judges.
