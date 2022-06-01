Camp High Hopes locks in plans for annual Rib Fest

Browse Siouxland homes over 4,000 square feet in size. One of a kind acreage with access to the lake just minutes from the city! Sitting proudly on over 9 acres of land and surrounded by nature, you will find this 2 story masterpiece. As you approach the property please note the long welcoming driveway leading to the inviting porch that is perfect for a few rocking chairs! Upon entering the formal living-room with vaulted ceiling the 2 story brick fireplace will immediately greet you. With the high ceilings and large windows that allow for plenty of light to come in, decorating possibilities are endless! The kitchen features maple cabinets, updated flooring, granite (glass transition) counter top, updated appliances, newer sink and garbage disposal, eat in space for dining room table. The sliders will lead you to the large (screen builders) 4 seasons porch that is heated! Right off the kitchen you will also find the main floor laundry with storage galore followed by a large mudroom large enough for any family. Another great feature is the main floor family room with large windows, built in shelving, fireplace and pine ceiling. Moving on to the main floor primary bedroom that also features a large window to allow for plenty of light, updated laminate flooring and a huge large primary bathroom. The primary bath features include double sinks and a built in vanity, tile floor and tile surrounding the large jetted tub, and a large walk in closet. 2nd floor overlooks the living room and holds 3 bedrooms, and a 2 full bathrooms! Basement is finished with an additional bedroom, and updated bathroom. Lets not forget the garages! This home offers a 4 car garage that has been sheet rocked, painted, has a mini split for heating and cooling and an air filtration system, a 3 car garage currently used as a workshop with heat, and a stable that has been converted into a 3 car garage with a concrete pad large enough for 3 more vehicles! The list goes on folks! New buyers can also have the chickens for a fresh supply of eggs every day.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO