ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Camp High Hopes locks in plans for annual Rib Fest

By JOURNAL STAFF
Sioux City Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY -- Cooks, backyard barbecue teams and pit masters are being asked to fire up their grills for Camp High Hopes' Rib Fest 2022. Camp High Hopes will host its annual fundraiser at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St., from noon to 3 p.m. on...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Incumbent Sen. Dave Rowley overcomes challenge in Iowa Lakes area Senate district

SPIRIT LAKE -- Dave Rowley is poised to serve a full term in the Iowa legislature. At the end of Tuesday night, the state senator from Spirit Lake, who won a special election for Iowa Senate District 1 in December 2021, led challenger Dave Dow, a high school math teacher from Emmetsburg, 67.54% to 32.38%, with all six counties reporting in the Iowa Senate District 5 race.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Skyler Wheeler withstands GOP challenge from Kendal Zylstra in House District 4

HULL, IOWA -- Third-term state Rep. Skyler Wheeler narrowly withstood a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from recent Dordt University graduate Kendal Zylstra. In unofficial results, Wheeler outdistanced Zylstra by 220 votes, 52.35% to 47.5%, in the newly-drawn Iowa House District 4. The district takes in all of Lyon County and northern Sioux County, including the cities of Sioux Center and Rock Valley.
HULL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Virginia State
State
South Dakota State
State
Nebraska State
Sioux City Journal

Newcomer Ken Carlson wins Iowa House District 13 GOP race against Mark Peters

ONAWA, IOWA -- In his first state legislature race, Ken Carlson won. The 71-year-old retired farmer from Onawa defeated Mark Peters, a 26-year-old farmer and truck driver out of Cleghorn, 56.41% to 43.29% in the Iowa House District 13 GOP primary. The newly-drawn district covers all of Monona County, most...
ONAWA, IA
Sioux City Journal

J.D. Scholten among Iowa legislature candidates advancing, unopposed, to November general election

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten didn't have much to sweat as Tuesday's primary election results for the Iowa legislature rolled in. The Democratic candidate for House District 1, which takes in parts of Sioux City's west and north sides, had no primary challenger and will advance to the November ballot where he won't see any competition from the Republican party. Though this cycle saw redistricting due to the U.S. Census, House District 1 shares some similarities to the current district represented by Democratic Rep. Chris Hall, who decided not to seek another term after more than a decade in office, but is most similar to the district Rep. Steve Hansen (D-Sioux City) currently serves.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Former school superintendent Lynn Evans nabs win in Iowa Senate District 3

AURELIA -- Iowa Senate District 3 featured a battle of two GOP candidates with no prior legislative experience and, in that showdown, Lynn Evans came out on top. The 58-year-old former school administrator and Buena Vista University instructor from Aurelia was leading Anthony LaBruna, a 25-year-old Sanborn resident who served as a deputy White House liaison to the Department of Commerce in 2020, 65% to 35% with five out of five counties reporting.
AURELIA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Siouxland homes over 4,000 square feet in size. One of a kind acreage with access to the lake just minutes from the city! Sitting proudly on over 9 acres of land and surrounded by nature, you will find this 2 story masterpiece. As you approach the property please note the long welcoming driveway leading to the inviting porch that is perfect for a few rocking chairs! Upon entering the formal living-room with vaulted ceiling the 2 story brick fireplace will immediately greet you. With the high ceilings and large windows that allow for plenty of light to come in, decorating possibilities are endless! The kitchen features maple cabinets, updated flooring, granite (glass transition) counter top, updated appliances, newer sink and garbage disposal, eat in space for dining room table. The sliders will lead you to the large (screen builders) 4 seasons porch that is heated! Right off the kitchen you will also find the main floor laundry with storage galore followed by a large mudroom large enough for any family. Another great feature is the main floor family room with large windows, built in shelving, fireplace and pine ceiling. Moving on to the main floor primary bedroom that also features a large window to allow for plenty of light, updated laminate flooring and a huge large primary bathroom. The primary bath features include double sinks and a built in vanity, tile floor and tile surrounding the large jetted tub, and a large walk in closet. 2nd floor overlooks the living room and holds 3 bedrooms, and a 2 full bathrooms! Basement is finished with an additional bedroom, and updated bathroom. Lets not forget the garages! This home offers a 4 car garage that has been sheet rocked, painted, has a mini split for heating and cooling and an air filtration system, a 3 car garage currently used as a workshop with heat, and a stable that has been converted into a 3 car garage with a concrete pad large enough for 3 more vehicles! The list goes on folks! New buyers can also have the chickens for a fresh supply of eggs every day.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Park#Camp High Hopes#Siouxland#Trust#Tyson Foods
Sioux City Journal

2022 Iowa and South Dakota Primary Election results

Need to know the results for the primary elections that happened across Siouxland on Tuesday? We've got you covered. Sioux City's Mike Franken wins Democratic primary, faces GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley. THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press. Loomis narrowly defeats Fox in GOP Woodbury County Attorney's race; Dumkrieger wins Democratic supervisor contest.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal-Star. May 31, 2022. Late last month, Gov. Pete Ricketts and a host of Nebraska Department of Correctional Services officials celebrated the unveiling of the “reimagined” Reception and Treatment Center, just weeks after Ricketts and conservative Republican senators thwarted an initiative that would have brought true prison reform to Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Sioux City Journal

Texas man charged with enticing 13-year-old Sioux City boy

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man found hanging around a Sioux City school was arrested Tuesday and charged with enticing a 13-year-old boy to have sexual contact with him. According to court documents, East Middle School staff members approached Isaac Herrera at about 8:21 a.m., and Herrera told them he was the guardian of the 13-year-old boy and was looking for him. He then gave a fake name to an officer at the scene.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
Sioux City Journal

Halbur leads in close GOP auditor primary

DES MOINES — Todd Halbur, a former state government worker from Clive, was leading a close race Tuesday night in the Republican primary in the campaign for state auditor. At roughly 11 p.m. Tuesday, with 95 of the state’s 99 counties reporting, Halbur led Mary Ann Hanusa, 58.1 to 48.6 percent, according to preliminary state results.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

3 Fla. officers face manslaughter charge in stun gun death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida police officers were charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who was subdued with a stun gun last fall, a state attorney announced Tuesday. A grand jury in Okaloosa County indicted Crestview police officers Brandon Hardaway, William Johns and Evan Reynolds...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Sioux City Journal

GOP attorney appointed to elections commission, again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican attorney appointed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission to fill a key vacancy Wednesday won praise both from a Democratic member of the panel and the GOP-hired investigator looking into the 2020 election. Don Millis, who previously served on the elections commission and one...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy