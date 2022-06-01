ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride flag raised at Albany City Hall for 'Pride Month'

Cover picture for the articleA flag signifying pride in the LGBTQ community was raised Wednesday morning at...

Albany church helping to clear illegal guns from streets

Friday was "National Gun Violence Awareness Day." The city of Albany is committed to getting illegal guns off of the street. Albany police have taken more than 60 illegal guns off of the street so far this year. Mayor Kathy Sheehan has called for common sense gun reform on the...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Commissioner Minta Sanghvi Has An Emergency

On Monday, May 23, 2022, Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi arrived at City Hall only to discover someone’s car in her parking space. Her reaction was to call 911. My understanding is that the dispatcher at the Sheriff’s Department who took the call referred her to the Saratoga Springs Police Department. As it turns out, the vehicle in question belongs to Mayor Ron Kim’s wife.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Times Herald-Record

Good cause eviction bill barring landlords from unjust rent hikes fails in New York

Despite a last-ditch plea by housing advocates this week, statewide "good cause" eviction legislation never made it to a vote during the year's legislative session. On Tuesday, activists in the gallery of the Assembly threw pro-Good Cause fliers onto the chamber floor while yelling, "Good Cause now," and reading a tenant testimonial, according to a video by Housing...
HOUSE RENT
The Jewish Press

Hatzalah Bill Passes Unanimously in Albany

A bill to protect owners, operators and drivers of first-responder emergency vehicles from speeding tickets issued while responding to medical emergencies passed unanimously on Wednesday in the New York State Senate. The bill (S8031A) was a joint effort by NYS Senator Simcha Felder and NYS Assembly member Simcha Eichenstein, both...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Washington Street Building Demolished, Saratoga Candy Co. Relocated

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Washington Street building that housed the Saratoga Candy Company for nearly a quarter of a century was demolished last week. A new, multi-story mixed-use hotel/residential development is targeted for the space. “It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to my O. G. baby store after 23 years,”...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

DEC mourns death of Adirondack Forest Ranger Captain

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is mourning the loss of one of its own. DEC confirmed that its Forest Ranger Captain Christopher Kostoss died on Tuesday, May 31 by suicide, which was confirmed by local authorities. Captain Kostoss was a 23-year veteran of DEC’s Division...
ALBANY, NY
therealdeal.com

Albany Warehouse District undergoing transformation

A section of Albany known for warehouses is becoming a spot for other businesses and housing. Two major projects are transforming the city’s Warehouse District and will deliver 350 apartments, the Times Union reported. While the projects will bring new life to the area, some of its businesses are expressing concern about its future.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Cafe Yes series to kick off at Paine Castle in downtown Troy

TROY, N.Y. — A new event series called Cafe Yes is kicking off this week, offering a program that aims to inform, entertain and inspire action. The free event is scheduled for 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6 at the historic Paine Castle, located at 49 Second St. in downtown Troy.
TROY, NY
vigourtimes.com

Lynsey Smith leaving CBS6 Albany

June 2, 2022Updated: June 2, 2022 11:32 a.m. Lynsey Smith is leaving CBS6 Albany. She made the announcement this week on her social media channels. Her last day is June 3. “Three years ago, you welcomed this Southern girl with open arms and let me tell the stories that matter to you. I appreciate each and every single one of you who’ve made my time in NY remarkable,” wrote Smith on Facebook. “You’ve brought me some of the greatest memories I’ll hold onto forever … except for the snow, the snow I’d very much like to forget.”
ALBANY, NY
saratogaliving.com

5 Festive Galas Coming to Saratoga in June

Summer may not officially start until the end of this month, but Saratoga summer is in full swing. This month will see the return of a few favorite fundraisers (and of our beloved Yaddo Gardens!), so grab your family and friends and kick off the Spa City’s most lively time of the year with cocktails, live music and some good ol’ summer fun!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Appeals court reverses ruling in favor of Hasidic families in Washingtonville busing case

An appeals court panel has reversed a ruling that would have forced Washingtonville School District to begin busing Hasidic children to their religious schools on days when the public schools are closed. In a decision on Thursday, four Appellate Division judges in Albany supported the district's policy of driving students to nonpublic schools only when its own schools are open, and the state guidance on which that policy was based. The lower-court ruling in November that extended...
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY

