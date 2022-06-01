Pride flag raised at Albany City Hall for 'Pride Month'

June 2, 2022Updated: June 2, 2022 11:32 a.m. Lynsey Smith is leaving CBS6 Albany. She made the announcement this week on her social media channels. Her last day is June 3. “Three years ago, you welcomed this Southern girl with open arms and let me tell the stories that matter to you. I appreciate each and every single one of you who’ve made my time in NY remarkable,” wrote Smith on Facebook. “You’ve brought me some of the greatest memories I’ll hold onto forever … except for the snow, the snow I’d very much like to forget.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO