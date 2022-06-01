College graduates earn post-secondary degrees

Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its spring 2022 semester. Haylee Sandman of Wauneta was among the 397 students from 21 states and 10 countries on the list. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework. Sandman earned a 4.0.
Guidance Counselor Trent Herbert has released Chase County Schools’ final honor rolls of the 2021-22 school year. The honor roll names are divided into the following grade levels: 5-6, 7-8 and 9-12, and include regular and All A honors. Here are the final 2021-22 lists. 4th Quarter. Regular Honor...
The Chase County boys’ basketball team will host a two-day camp June 14-15. Boys entering grades 4-6 will come from 9 a.m. to noon both days. For boys entering grades 7-8, camp times will be from 1 to 4 p.m. The camp will cost $30. T-shirts are available for...
SIDNEY-- Kendra Mitchell is the Director of Cheyenne County Tourism starting today. Mitchell had her first day on Tuesday at The Cheyenne County Visitors Center in Sidney at 638 Glover Road. “First day has been great,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been learning a lot about the computer system and the county...
Waypoint Bank has announced the promotion of Harmaleigh Dubas to Branch Manager in Imperial. Dubas has been at the Imperial branch for eight years and previously served as Customer Service Representative, Bank Teller, Personal Banker, Loan Officer and Assistant Vice President before the recent promotion. She will be responsible for...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - In the wake of the recent school shooting in Texas, the importance of safety has been a focal point for many schools. Scottsbluff Public Schools have implemented a few security plans in place to keep students and teachers safe. This has been part of a project...
All star season kicked off Friday evening with Cambridge’s CSO game. The night started with a low scoring girls’ contest. The East squad took an early lead, but the West tied the game up with just over four minutes gone in the first 10-minute quarter. The West never...
Mary Darlene Zech was born Feb. 1, 1940, in Imperial, Nebraska, to Albert W. and Minnie (Johnson) Zech. As a youngster, she was raised by her Zech grandparents, being baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Imperial. Mary grew up attending school in Imperial, graduating from Chase County High School in 1958.
SIDNEY, Neb.-- Doctor Gregory F. Maassen made a stop at Peddler’s Corner in Sidney on Tuesday during his E-Bike tour across America. Maassen is E-Biking for the foundation for peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral neuropathy is a disease that causes weakness and numbing to areas of the body, mostly the hands and feet.
Each May, the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association selects a special needs child for its Browning Memorial Award. The award that memorializes former Imperial firefighter Jack Browning also went to an Imperial youth this year. Brenton Wright, who’s dad Doug is a member of the Imperial Volunteer Fire Department, was...
CHADRON, Neb. -- A western Nebraska county commissioner was killed after a motorcycle accident in Utah. The Utah Highway Patrol says Levi Grant and Mimi Wheeler-Groves were riding a motorcycle Monday morning near Bryce Canyon National Park when an antelope jumped in front of them. Their motorcycle hit the animal...
Dundy County Commissioners will hear from members of the public once more concerning the proposed Blackshirt Feeders LLC feedlot. Dundy County Planning and Zoning Commission approved Blackshirt Feeders’ conditional use permit Feb. 1 for a 100,000-head feedlot along the Dundy and Chase County line. The commissioners held a public...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Officers were dispatched to Bearcat Stadium in response to a complaint that a man was walking away from the area claiming he had a gun and a hatchet. The time of the call was at 7:30am. This man was identified as 55-year-old Donovan Delgado. Officers located...
The Imperial Legion teams jumped into their seasons with both feet last week. The seniors and juniors had four games scheduled over a five-day period beginning May 25. The Horns traveled to Gothenburg to start their season. The juniors took a 9-0 win while the seniors fell 6-9. The Melons’ seniors took advantage of a batter hit by a pitch to score in the first inning.
Pee Wee baseball season began Wednesday for Imperial’s three teams. Imperial 1 beat Imperial 3 in the season’s first game. Imperial 1 cranked out 22 hits en route to a 28-1 win. Tate Teply handled pitching duties for Imperial 1. Teply struck out three, walked two and allowed...
On May 29 first responders from many agencies responded to Lake Minatare. The Scotts Bluff County Communications Center received two calls that sounded like different circumstances. The first call, at 3:36 p.m., reported “a 16-year-old male came here and advised he was hit by a tree and is hurting pretty...
Each year as Memorial Day rolls around, thoughts return to the many services I have been privileged to attend at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Imperial. The ceremony conducted each year hasn’t changed that much, but I always come away from it with a good feeling about our country. We...
Champion is gearing up for a big community BBQ event with a June 11 contest sanctioned event with the Midwest BBQ Association. Event chairperson Cindy Fischer of Wauneta said they have planned for 20 participants in the BBQ Championship, and only have two more spots left to fill. Fischer said...
SCOTTSBLUFF -- Two drivers were transported to the hospital after Scottsbluff Police responded to a two car rollover accident. On Tuesday May 31st around 2:05 p.m., Scottsbluff Police Department along with Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance were dispatched to a two vehicle rollover accident at the intersection of Highway 26 and 14th Avenue.
