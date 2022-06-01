College graduates earn post-secondary degrees

The Imperial Legion teams jumped into their seasons with both feet last week. The seniors and juniors had four games scheduled over a five-day period beginning May 25. The Horns traveled to Gothenburg to start their season. The juniors took a 9-0 win while the seniors fell 6-9. The Melons’ seniors took advantage of a batter hit by a pitch to score in the first inning.

