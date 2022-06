The IRONMAN World Championship will be conducting a half-distance qualifying race this weekend for athletes vying to compete in the 2022 triathlon in October. As a result, county officials are advising the public of service delays at solid waste facilities in North Hawai‘i and the Hāmākua District on Saturday, June 4. Recycling centers and solid waste transfer stations will be affected by this race and residents in Hāwī, Honoka‘a, Waimea, and Pa‘auilo should expect delays in service as Solid Waste Operations will need to take alternative routes to the West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill.

WAIMEA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO