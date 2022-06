County College of Morris (CCM) in Randolph is offering an opportunity to take advantage of in-demand emerging careers with a new course to prepare students to become certified drone pilots. The course, which runs June 7 – September 17, teaches students what they need to know to work as commercial drone pilots. The course offers drone-flight lessons, drone-pilot readiness training and in-class preparation for the certification exam administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

