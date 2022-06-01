Salvation Army Teams With Boys & Girls Club For Golf Tournament Fundraiser

An eighth grader from Texas is this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. Harini Logan was one of 234 students who made it to the national championship out of 11 million contestants. This is the first time in two years the competition was held in person. Logan had to go...
An investigation is underway into the impact of federal Indian boarding schools, many of which were in Oklahoma. : Interior Department Releases Report Detailing Abuse Of Tribal Children In Boarding Schools. Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole (R) OK 4th District, a member of the Chickasaw Nation, says these schools that operated...
The list of music superstars who call Oklahoma home is long. From Garth to Toby, the list just keeps growing. One Oklahoma artist is hoping to add her name to the list of legends. She’s known as Brizee, and she aspires to be the next big star from Oklahoma.
Millions in Southern California are facing new water restrictions due to a megadrought crippling the Southwest, but across the border in Nevada — they've been conserving water for years. Now, officials in Las Vegas are going a step further by ripping out all the water-guzzling grass that serves no real purpose.
Mayors across the country are pushing for lawmakers in Washington D.C. to act on more gun control. Those efforts include some mayors here in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City mayor David Holt and Norman mayor Breea Clark are two out of hundreds of mayors to sign a letter asking the U.S. Senate to take action on two bills that would amend the background check system to get a firearm.
Some parts of the state could see early morning scattered showers and storms before some sunshine and pleasant temperatures arrive later in the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The surface front is positioned across far southern OK and continues moving south early Thursday...
