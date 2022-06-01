Salvation Army Teams With Boys & Girls Club For Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Mayors across the country are pushing for lawmakers in Washington D.C. to act on more gun control. Those efforts include some mayors here in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City mayor David Holt and Norman mayor Breea Clark are two out of hundreds of mayors to sign a letter asking the U.S. Senate to take action on two bills that would amend the background check system to get a firearm.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO