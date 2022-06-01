ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army Teams With Boys & Girls Club For Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Cover picture for the articleThe Salvation Army is gearing up for a fundraising event...

Texas 8th Grader Wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

An eighth grader from Texas is this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. Harini Logan was one of 234 students who made it to the national championship out of 11 million contestants. This is the first time in two years the competition was held in person. Logan had to go...
Las Vegas Becomes Unlikely Model For Water Conservation

Millions in Southern California are facing new water restrictions due to a megadrought crippling the Southwest, but across the border in Nevada — they've been conserving water for years. Now, officials in Las Vegas are going a step further by ripping out all the water-guzzling grass that serves no real purpose.
OKC, Norman Mayors Urge US Senators To Take Action On Gun Control

Mayors across the country are pushing for lawmakers in Washington D.C. to act on more gun control. Those efforts include some mayors here in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City mayor David Holt and Norman mayor Breea Clark are two out of hundreds of mayors to sign a letter asking the U.S. Senate to take action on two bills that would amend the background check system to get a firearm.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Cooler Day Before Additional Weekend Storm Chances

Some parts of the state could see early morning scattered showers and storms before some sunshine and pleasant temperatures arrive later in the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The surface front is positioned across far southern OK and continues moving south early Thursday...
OKLAHOMA STATE

