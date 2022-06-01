With record job vacancies and a cost of living crunch, older women are eager to work but what do they do when they are branded 'too old to hire and too young to retire'?

When Heather Dixon saw an advertisement for waiting staff at a cafe last summer, she wanted to seize the opportunity to get back into the job market.

At her interview, the manager was impressed by her charisma and enthusiasm and voiced just one concern. ‘He said, “You’d be perfect for this job — but how would you feel that everyone you worked with would be younger than you?” ’ recalls Heather, who had lost her previous job as a museum teacher at the start of the pandemic and, aged 54, would have been decades older than most of her new colleagues.

‘I said it wouldn’t be a problem, that we could learn from each other. He agreed,’ says Heather.

‘He asked me to come along the following Saturday so I could shadow the other waiters to learn the ropes, and said he would email the job offer in the meantime.’

No email materialised, however. ‘After a few days I called the manager. He said, “We’ve had a change of plan. We think we need someone younger”,’ she recalls.

‘I was gobsmacked. At my age, single women are referred to as being “on the shelf” but you’re on the shelf with regards to work as well. Experience is seen as baggage.’

For months we have been warned about the labour shortage as society opens up post pandemic, and a record number of job vacancies — nearly 1.3million — were advertised in the period from February to April this year.

Yet this figure doesn’t tell the full story. Because according to Rest Less analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data from March this year, 179,000 women aged over 50 are claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance — a 44 per cent rise compared with two years ago.

So while employers are desperately seeking staff, they are spurning older women. As a result, a demographic of fifty-something women has emerged who are considered ‘too old to hire but too young to retire’.

‘Younger workers were badly impacted at the start of the pandemic but recovery was fast. The employment market recovery has been less pronounced for people in their 50s and 60s,’ explains Stuart Lewis, founder of Rest Less, a digital community for the over 50s.

And women are susceptible to the double whammy of sexism and ageism, with research finding that they are judged more harshly for their ageing physical appearance in the workplace than men.

‘Society has a habit of looking past them, which is tragic when you think of all the skills they can bring,’ adds Lewis.

Then there is the fact that caring for elderly parents is a burden that falls disproportionately on women, for which they often require flexible working arrangements. There is also a misconception that over-50s won’t have digital skills.

But Lewis says: ‘For every instance where there is a digital skills gap, we find ten candidates who are discriminated against because employers assume they don’t have skills that they do.’

The upshot of this? The number of women aged 50-64 who have left the workforce entirely within the past two years has increased by 7 per cent since 2020, compared with a national average of 1.7 per cent among all women.

The psychological ramifications are often as profound as the financial worries this causes women, who are not entitled to their £185.15 a week state pension until they are 66.

Not being able to find a job had left Heather feeling depressed.

‘I not only don’t have an income but I have no sense of achievement,’ she says.

She had previously been a successful project manager for the civil service, then for seven years taught children Egyptian and Victorian history at a museum in Macclesfield. ‘It was like an extended family,’ says Heather, who is single and lives in Biddulph, Staffs.

But in March 2020 when the first lockdown started, Heather, who had been working part-time, was suddenly out of a job. On a zero-hours contract, she wasn’t entitled to furlough. ‘I felt fearful of the unknown,’ she says.

At first she could afford to live off her civil service redundancy pay.

‘As the pandemic peaked it seemed the wrong time to be applying for a job, but after a year I started to apply for new roles,’ she says.

Last spring she came across a job in customer services at her local supermarket, for £8.91 an hour. Having completed an online application, she was called by a customer services manager for a preliminary interview.

‘She asked me how I would react in different scenarios,’ recalls Heather. ‘I answered honestly, using my life experience — I have a lot of that.’

A few days later, she was called back to say she hadn’t got the job.

‘She said I had “too much experience”,’ Heather remembers. ‘I was taken aback. She said they were open to people of different ages and apologised if I felt misled. But at the supermarket I noticed that every customer services assistant looked under 20.’

Lewis says secondary age discrimination such as this is rife.

‘Many older applicants are told they are “overqualified” when what the manager is really concerned about is whether they will get bored and leave or be difficult to manage,’ he explains. ‘But rather than addressing those points in interview, they use them as an excuse not to hire them.’

Heather admits the rejection knocked her ‘drastically’. She next applied for a job at her local cafe, after spotting the £9-an-hour position on Facebook.

‘Given my recent experience, I was nervous,’ she says, ‘but the manager agreed I’d be helpful if the younger staff got stressed, and that they would teach me how to use the app they took orders on.’

She believes having the job offer effectively withdrawn was ‘blatant discrimination’. In fact, it was unlawful — while employers are allowed to ask a candidate’s date of birth, they cannot withhold a job offer because of age.

The job Heather was denied is still advertised on Facebook. ‘Employers don’t see the massive positives we bring,’ she says.

She has since applied for seven other jobs. The only other interview she was offered, however, was at a care home, as a community befriender. But, she says, ‘the interviewer asked what caring qualifications I had — and when I told her I didn’t have any, and that I had applied for a befriending role, she said she didn’t have any work for me.’

Fortunately, Heather owns a home but she certainly can’t afford to stop working. She says she is giving up hope of finding anyone willing to hire her.

‘I’ve got to find an income stream that’s not reliant on an employer,’ she says. Her current plan is to sell her home and buy a new property that has a room suitable for renting out on an Airbnb basis.

‘I haven’t been out for a meal for a year and I don’t buy new clothes,’ she says.

‘Until I have something to talk about, I don’t want to see friends. But it’s isolating being at home all day on my own. I never saw myself in this situation at my age.’

Neither did Diana Gaglio, 53, who has applied for 100 roles in the entertainment, leisure and property sectors since losing her position as an entertainment manager for a travel company in 2020.

‘I was interviewed recently by a girl half my age,’ she says. ‘If she were my manager, would she be able to manage me? Perhaps she would find me intimidating.’

However, Diana insists she would be an asset to any company. ‘I don’t mind dropping down a peg or two,’ she says. ‘My age should work to my advantage — I’m not going to go off and have children and I’ve still got many years of work left in me.’

Although she has had temp jobs, she has been unable to find anything permanent.

‘I’ve applied for jobs I am fully qualified for,’ says Diana, whose age wasn’t on her CV but whose wealth of experience — she worked as a teacher and ran a theatre company before spending 14 years at the travel firm — made it clear she was over 50. ‘I’d never had a problem getting a job in my 30s, when I was last looking. I could pick and choose jobs.’

Two months into her search, Diana’s recruitment consultant asked her date of birth. ‘I asked why he needed it. He said: “Because we need to manage employers’ expectations, and some might not want to...” and then he skirted around the subject. That’s when I realised my age might be a problem.’

She lost her job after eight months on furlough in 2020, as the travel industry was badly affected. Having been at the company so long, she was on a superior contract that entitled her to better holiday pay and benefits.

‘My performance rating was the highest it could be,’ she says. ‘I don’t understand why I lost my job when there were less senior people who kept theirs.’

According to the ONS, between December 2020 and February 2021, those over 50 saw the highest increase in redundancy across age groups, more than doubling from 4.3 to 9.7 per thousand.

Diana’s mental health has been affected. ‘It’s difficult to keep upbeat,’ she says. Yet it is 13 years before she can retire — and the savings she has been living off are fast running out.

Having spent much of her working life travelling, Diana, who is single and lives in Bedford, is now renting a room in a shared property.

‘I’ve lost my confidence,’ she says. ‘I never thought this could happen to me.’

We all know the importance of staying positive when we’re job searching — but this is more easily said than done. Beverley Walters has applied for about 200 jobs since being made redundant as an administrator for a large cleaning company.

Only one offered an interview. ‘I can only assume it’s because of my age because I never had a problem finding a job when I was younger,’ says Beverley. ‘I don’t panic under pressure. I’m supportive and a team player.’

Her office closed temporarily in March 2020, then soon afterwards shut for good. ‘I’d felt valued there,’ says Beverley, 62, a separated mother of three who lives with her adult daughter in South London. ‘I felt totally numb.’

Although she had been with the company for 11 years, as a part-time worker she was entitled to less than £1,000 in redundancy pay.

She spent hours a day on her computer, sending applications for admin, receptionist and customer services roles advertised on the job site Indeed.

‘Each covering letter took over an hour. But I didn’t hear back.’ As the months passed, Beverley — who had previously worked as a receptionist — says: ‘I started to get paranoid. I said to the adviser at the job centre that the rejections had to be related to my age. He was young and didn’t understand.’

Although she didn’t put her age on her CV, Beverley says her career history made it clear she was middle-aged. Still, she stresses, ‘I’m not sure why none of them wanted to employ someone older. When I was working, I always found older people more reliable, honest and hardworking.’

She is now reliant on Universal Credit and her daughter, a nurse in her 30s, to support her. ‘She pays the bulk of the rent. She says she doesn’t mind but it makes me feel inadequate. I want to be able to pull my weight, but after paying the gas and electricity bills there’s nothing left.’

Her self-esteem has plummeted. ‘It makes you doubt yourself. I’ve stopped socialising. I’m not as outgoing and I feel angry.’

Although she is four years away from retirement age, she doesn’t think retirement will ever be an option for her. ‘If I do get a job I’ll have to carry on working as long as I can,’ she says.

She finally got her first interview a fortnight ago, for a receptionist role at a solicitors’ practice — an interview she was only offered after changing her CV to take off her earliest job experience, so her age wasn’t obvious. She was interviewed by an office manager in her 30s. ‘I didn’t get the impression my age was a problem but I haven’t heard back, so I don’t think I’ve got it,’ she says.

Lewis advises job hunters to view their search as a job in its own right and create a strong CV: ‘First impressions count. Keep it to two sides of A4, include a personal summary and remove date ranges that age it.’

Which might, sadly, be the most important part.