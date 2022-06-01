ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California man charged with groping woman on redeye to Boston

California man charged with groping women on redeye to Boston 01:32

BOSTON – A California man has been charged with allegedly groping two women on a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Tuesday.

One female passenger reported that Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, of Modesto, California, who was sitting next to her touched her thigh and groin while she was taking care of her baby. She called for help and said, "This man just groped me."

A second female passenger, who was sitting across the aisle from Dhillon said he grabbed her groin and buttocks when she stood up in the aisle. The flight crew then moved Dhillon to another part of the plane.

When the plane landed in Boston, he was escorted off the plane by police and arrested. Dhillon said he was sleeping at the time, claiming that he took an Ambien to help him sleep and any physical contact was accidental.

Dhillon faces two counts of abusive sexual contact . He has been held without bail and has another hearing Thursday to see if he will be released before trial. If convicted, he could face three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

