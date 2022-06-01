ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bray Wyatt Teasing Major Return?

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and he has yet to return to the world of professional wrestling. Fans have been patiently waiting for some sort of indication that he’ll be returning to the ring, but in true Bray Wyatt fashion the Universal Champion has only been dropping cryptic...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

There He Goes: Former WWE Star Now A Free Agent

Catch you down the road. We are in a strange time in wrestling as we are seeing more great action and talented stars than have been around in a long time. The amount of content available at any time has allowed stars to emerge on a variety of stages and many of them have been on television. Now though, one of those names might be on his way to a new location.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

AJ Lee Offers an Update on Her Possible Return to Wrestling Now That CM Punk Is Thriving in AEW

AJ Lee (April Mendez) has remained retired from the world of professional wrestling since April 2015. But when her husband, CM Punk, made his comeback last August for All Elite Wrestling, many fans started to hope that it might get the ball rolling on her return to the ring. She has stepped back into the business by working as an executive producer and color commentator for the WOW— Women of Wrestling promotion but told Renee Paquette on The Sessions this week that her opinion on competing hasn't changed.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kim Orton On When Randy Orton Will Retire

Kim Orton has a simple answer as to how much longer her husband, Randy Orton, will keep competing inside the squared circle. “For as long as he wants,” she told “Insight with Chris Van Vliet.”. This year marks the Viper’s 20th anniversary in the business, largely working at...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Randy Orton
Distractify

Simone Johnson's New Wrestling Name Has Drawn Criticism From Some Fans

When it comes to professional wrestlers that demonstrate massive crossover entertainment potential, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the first person that comes to mind. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment was a mega star in the WWE before going on to set his sights on acting, and did a darn good job in many of his appearances. After all, the Fast & Furious franchise became a mega-blockbuster thanks to Dwayne.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Has Open Door To Return To The Company

The landscape has certainly changed in professional wrestling as fans have seen a number of WWE stars part ways with the company in recent months with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae being just two of the names who have moved on from World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

CM Punk Confronts MJF After Heated Promo On Dynamite

MJF has been the talk of the wrestling world recently as it’s been reported that his relationship with Tony Khan is strained. MJF is reportedly unhappy with the pay scale in AEW and over the weekend he shocked fans when he no showed a meet and greet. This week...
WWE
PWMania

Dolph Ziggler Among Others Backstage at AEW Dynamite

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, Ziggler lives in the Los Angeles region and was visiting friends. Ryan Nemeth, his brother, has been with AEW for a few years and worked last night’s Elevation tapings, teaming up with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi against The Death Triangle. Elevation spoilers can be found at this link.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Combat#Windham6
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker Hated Former WWE Superstar’s Gimmick

A good gimmick can take a wrestler a long way, but unfortunately the wrong gimmick can also hold certain talents back. When Tyrus, formerly known as Brodus Clay, first arrived in WWE it seemed as if the company was lining him up to be a monster heel. However, WWE went in a different direction when they gave Tyrus the Funkasaurus gimmick.
WWE
PWMania

AJ Lee Reveals Her Favorite Wrestler on the AEW Roster

Former WWE star AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee spoke about the AEW product on Renee Paquette’s podcast and revealed her favorite wrestler on the roster:. “I’ve been watching some AEW. I’ve got to say, I love so many people on the roster. I think the best wrestler they have is Serena Deeb. Serena and I go way back. I was in FCW and I was the first indie female they had signed in like a decade or something. It was this huge deal. I only had two years of experience. When she came in, it was like I was drowning and this wonderful person came in to save me. She was an indie wrestler that had a lot of experience. She was so good and she taught me so much in a very short period of time and then got injured, and then I had to step up and be the locker room leader.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Leaves Impact Wrestling

The Impact Wrestling roster is currently loaded with a variety of talents, but it looks like one of the top stars in Impact has parted ways with the company. PWInsider.com reports that W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, is done with Impact Wrestling. During tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling he will be featured in a match that will see him team with PCO to take on Moose & Steve Maclin, but that will be his final appearance for the company.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler on Return and Heel-Face Turn at Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans is backstage at the Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight. There is no news on whether Evans will appear tonight, but she is currently backstage. As previously stated, Evans was supposed to return on this week’s RAW, but that didn’t happen, and WWE subsequently moved her back to the SmackDown roster sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk And FTR Give Their AEW Stable A Name

The new stable of AEW World Champion CM Punk and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR has a name – CMFTR. Punk unveiled the name via Twitter on Thursday, but not before sharing a story of a physical scuffle from his childhood, which seemed to draw an analogy to his recent run-ins with FTR inside the squared circle.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Ric Flair Reveals How Vince McMahon Made Him Cry During Tense Meeting

Ric Flair is considered by many to be one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring, but back in 2007 his in-ring career was winding down. The Nature Boy talked about this period of time during a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, and he noted that he took exception to WWE asking him to advertise an event in South Carolina that he wasn’t booked for.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top Star Removed From AEW Roster

It’s been a wild week for All Elite Wrestling as the promotion has given fans plenty to talk about. Last week MJF no showed a meet and greet during Double or Nothing weekend then he was defeated by Wardlow at the pay-per-view the next day. Maxwell Jacob Friedman showed...
WWE
411mania.com

Naomi Makes First Post To Social Media Since Raw Walkout & WWE Suspension

Naomi has made her first post to social media since she and Sasha Banks walked out of Raw and got suspended by WWE. As you almost certainly know, Naomi and Banks were suspended after they left the May 16th episode Raw over issues regarding their booking and the direction of the women’s tag team division. WWE suspended them indefinitely and has since removed them from WWE marketing, intros, and WWE Shop.
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Report on Roman Reigns and The Usos Being Booked at Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE's Hell in a Cell 2022 pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago, but as of right now the card doesn't have any matches featuring the SmackDown roster. It was reported weeks ago that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would not be on the show, meaning WWE has now gone two pay-per-views in a row without a world championship match. As for The Usos, who recently unified the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the pair lost a match against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on Raw that is supposed to set up a future tag team match. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, that match wasn't planned for the pay-per-view as of early this week.
CHICAGO, IL
stillrealtous.com

More AEW Stars Reportedly Interested In Jumping To WWE

When AEW first launched it seemed that Cody Rhodes would be with the company for the long haul, but the former TNT Champion made his way back to WWE after his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired. Now it seems that there could be more AEW stars looking to make the jump in the future.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy