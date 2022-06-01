Bray Wyatt Teasing Major Return?

WWE's Hell in a Cell 2022 pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago, but as of right now the card doesn't have any matches featuring the SmackDown roster. It was reported weeks ago that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would not be on the show, meaning WWE has now gone two pay-per-views in a row without a world championship match. As for The Usos, who recently unified the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the pair lost a match against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on Raw that is supposed to set up a future tag team match. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, that match wasn't planned for the pay-per-view as of early this week.
