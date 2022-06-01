ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

With numbers just under 1 million, Austin challenges headcount in 2020 Census report

By Claire Partain
 2 days ago
After falling just short of the 1 million mark in the 2020 U.S. Census, Austin has become the biggest city to challenge the Census Bureau's findings in an appeal sent last week.City officials believe Austin has more than the 961,855 residents tallied in the census due to...

APH warns of two new stealthy omicron sub-variants as cases continue to steadily rise

Two new omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, have been detected in Travis County as COVID cases continue to rise, Austin Public Health said Friday.Travis County's Community Level remains low—at around 175 cases per 100,000 residents—but could raise to medium levels if that number surpasses 200. Just over 420 new cases were reported May 29, around triple the daily caseload reported in early April. COVID cases are on the rise in Austin but remain well below surge levels. (Austin Public Health)APH said omicron sub-variant, BA.2, currently accounts for most infections in Austin and Travis County. But BA.4 and BA.5, which now account for around 6% of cases nationwide, show evidence of being more transmissible abroad, where each have been detected in at least 30 countries. According to a Columbia University study, BA.4 and BA.5 viruses were more than four times as likely to escape antibodies from vaccinated and boosted people when compared to BA.2. Still, rising deaths have not come with rising BA.4 and BA.5 cases in South Africa, where the subvariants were originally detected.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
New omicron subvariants cause spike in COVID-19 cases in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin says COVID-19 cases are increasing in the area, and two new omicron subvariants have been detected in Travis County. The city is recommending those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, and get booster shots and continue to wear masks in situations where social distancing is not possible.
AUSTIN, TX
Biker fest still prepared to 'ROT' and roll in Bastrop despite 2,500-attendee limit

The largest ticketed motorcycle rally in the U.S. said it will limit its attendance to 2,500 per Bastrop County rules as it forges ahead with plans for its event at Mere's Reserve on the Colorado from June 9-12. In an April hearing, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape denied the event permit for 3,000 attendees for the annual Republic of Texas (or ROT) Biker Rally. The event has brought in as many as 35,000 paid customers in the past, with over 200,000 estimated to attend the yearly Friday night street party in downtown Austin, and has hosted iconic artists including Willie...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Project Penguin opts out of Marble Falls and Texas due to taxes

“Project Penguin” is dead. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors terminated a previous agreement with the anonymous manufacturer during its regular meeting Wednesday, June 1. The company, which would have brought 120 jobs to the area, opted out of the move due to the Texas tax system, said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Austin metro sees one of the highest employment increases in U.S. over the past year

The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw the third-largest employment increase in the U.S. over the past year. A report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that nonfarm employment in the Austin metro rose 8.5% from March 2021 to March this year, trailing just behind Orlando, Florida at 8.6%. The metro area that raked in the highest increase was Las Vegas, Nevada with a 12% jump. The bureau’s report looked at large metro areas that had a population of 1 million or more in 2010. The Austin metro was a standout among the other metro areas when it comes to the change over a 5 and 10-year period, which increased by 19% and nearly 47%, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
New street impact fees take effect June 22 in Austin — here's how they work

Starting on June 22, developers in Austin will be charged a one-time street impact fee that will fund transportation infrastructure initiatives, bringing to fruition a long-term City Hall plan. Traffic and mobility comprise one of the largest quality of life issues in Austin. And while developers are never happy about new fees, the street impact fees could simplify the traffic impact analysis process and provide more clarity upfront about how the fees will figure into final project costs.
AUSTIN, TX
New omicron subvariants detected in Travis County

Austin Public Health confirmed two new omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, were detected in six samples taken in and around Travis County in May. While more data is needed to determine if the new subvariants produce more severe symptoms, they have been found abroad to be more highly transmissible than the predominant BA.2 subvariant, said Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
As Austin attracts large companies, the city makes a push to boost local workers over outside talent

The city of Austin is digging into a plan to help residents fill numerous positions with 1,000 scholarships for those trying to climb up in their careers. Khalyl Woodson is a recipient of the scholarship that’s part of the “hire local” plan the city is teaming up with Workforce Solutions on. A Pflugerville High School graduate, he talked about how outreach from Workforce Solutions has now allowed him to help support his mother, who has multiple sclerosis. “She's a hard worker and all that, but I try to help as much as I can,” Woodson told Austonia. “So my thinking...
AUSTIN, TX
Vela plans resolution to prevent police from investigating abortion

By Jo CliftonIn light of a likely U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision legalizing abortion, City Council Member Chito Vela is working on a resolution that tells Austin police they should not investigate or solicit information regarding women who get abortions or abortion providers.The resolution will be called the GRACE Act. Vela told Politico, “This is not an academic conversation. This is a very real conversation where people’s lives could be destroyed by these criminal prosecutions. In Texas, you’re an adult at 17. We are looking at the prospect of a 17-year-old girl who...
AUSTIN, TX
America's first modern mass shooting never really ended

The stench of burnt powder hung in the air as the elevator doors opened, knocking Ramiro Martinez back on his heels for an instant. Having muttered a desperate Hail Mary to himself, the off-duty Austin police officer rushed into the observatory of the Tower at the University of Texas, where a depraved killer, armed with a Remington 700, a shotgun, an M1 rifle and a grudge against the world, had rained bullets down on the “Forty Acres” for nearly 90 minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
Brookshire Brothers to begin construction on new Lago Vista store

LAGO VISTA, Texas - A new grocery store is coming soon to Lago Vista. Lufkin-based Brookshire Brothers will begin construction this summer on a 41,000-square-foot store along Ranch Road 1431. Construction is projected to be completed in spring 2023. The grocery chain says that starting on April 1, it assumed...
LAGO VISTA, TX
Four Austin suburbs celebrate Pride Month for the first time with LBGTQ events

Four Austin-area cities—Round Rock, Leander, Pflugerville and Lockhart—are bringing out the rainbow flags for their first-ever Pride Month events to celebrate their LGBTQ residents.Here's a look at the four cities celebrating Pride for the first time:Thanks to a group called Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity for All Leander (IDEAL), the city of Leander named May 14 Leander Pride Day. The official declaration was celebrated with "A Rainbow to Remember," which featured vendors, food trucks, and an art show and drag show at Wilco WorkSpaces + Events on May 14.Round Rock is set to host its first-ever Pride Festival from 2-6 p.m....
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

