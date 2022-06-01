ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Jury Sides With Johnny Depp In Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard - IGN News

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury in Fairfax, Virginia has reached a verdict...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Amber Heard Releases Statement After Trial Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has released a statement following the ruling in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. On Wednesday, a jury in Virginia found that while both Heard and Depp were liable for defamation in their lawsuits against one another, Heard did defame Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The jury awarded Depp a total of $15 million in damages while Heard was awarded $2 million in damages. In her statement, which was released on social media following the verdict, Heard expressed that she is "heartbroken" with the verdict's findings and while she is sad to have lost the case, she's sadder for "what this verdict means for other women."
CELEBRITIES
NME

Amber Heard “absolutely not” able to pay Johnny Depp damages and plans to appeal defamation verdict

The lawyer representing Amber Heard has said the actress is “absolutely not” able to pay Johnny Depp £8million damages following her being found guilty of defamation. On Wednesday (June 1) the jury in the Depp and Heard trial at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia ruled in favour of Depp, agreeing that he should be awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2million (£1.5million) after the jury found that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.
FAIRFAX, VA
Popculture

Why Johnny Depp Won't Actually Receive $15 Million After Amber Heard Verdict

Johnny Depp may have found legal victory after a jury sided with him in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, but he won't receive the full $15 million a Virginia jury awarded him. On Wednesday, a jury of five men and two women awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but a Virginia law will see the actor receiving millions of dollars less.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard to appeal verdict after jury rules in Pirates actor’s favour

Amber Heard will appeal a Virginia jury’s verdict in the multi-million dollar lawsuit brought against her by Johnny Depp. Alafair Hall, a spokesperson for the Aquaman actor, told The New York Times about Ms Heard’s decision to appeal after the jury ruled in Mr Depp’s favour after three days of deliberation. Ms Heard has been ordered to pay the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $15m in damages, after Mr Depp sued her for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. Mr Depp claimed Ms Heard’s article adversely impacted his ability to land the kinds...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Washington Post adds editor’s note to Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed after Johnny Depp verdict

Following the verdict in the dueling defamation suits filed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the op-ed at the centre of his claim against her has been amended.The Washington Post has added an editor’s note to the article bylined by Ms Heard and originally published in both print and online on 18 December 2018.Wednesday’s verdict in Fairfax County, Virginia, home to the news outlet’s servers, and hence the location of the trial, found Ms Heard liable for three counts of defamation against Mr Depp, her ex-husband with whom she had a troubled relationship between 2012 and 2016.The article remains...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Ellen Barkin on 'controlling' relationship with Johnny Depp

Actor Ellen Barkin testified in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit agains ex-wife Amber Heard. Barkin described her past relationship with Depp, which she characterized as “jealous” and “controlling” and described an instance when Depp allegedly threw a wine bottle across a hotel room.May 19, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
