Jury Sides With Johnny Depp In Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard - IGN News

Amber Heard has released a statement following the ruling in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. On Wednesday, a jury in Virginia found that while both Heard and Depp were liable for defamation in their lawsuits against one another, Heard did defame Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The jury awarded Depp a total of $15 million in damages while Heard was awarded $2 million in damages. In her statement, which was released on social media following the verdict, Heard expressed that she is "heartbroken" with the verdict's findings and while she is sad to have lost the case, she's sadder for "what this verdict means for other women."

