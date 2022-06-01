Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera made MLB history with a stunning 96 mph changeup

It’s wild to think that the average velocity on a Major League fastball was hovering around 91 mph as recently as 2008. Now, almost every team has pitchers coming out of the bullpen who can throw close to triple digits. The average MLB fastball is right around 94 mph this season.

Well, just wait until you hear about Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera’s changeup velocity. It defies logic and physics.

The Marlins right hander made his first start of the 2022 season on Wednesday against the Rockies, and he was basically unhittable. He took a no hitter into the sixth inning, and he unleashed a 96 mph changeup (!!!) to go with his 99 mph fastball. Take a look:

According to Baseball Savant, that 96 mph changeup was the fastest measured changeup for a strikeout in MLB history. And while a changeup is usually most effective when it looks like a fastball out of the hand but has a significant drop in velocity, Cabrera manages to bring circle-change movement to a pitch with mid-90s velocity. The 94 mph changeup didn’t look any easier to hit.

It’s practically unfair.

No wonder baseball fans were in awe.

He ended up allowing his first hit of the game in the sixth inning. Not bad. Not bad at all.