ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaylen Brown confirms signing with Kanye West's agency

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfZ3F_0fxTqk9a00

Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown on signing with Donda Sports: “It’s confirmed and it was signed…For what I want to do, the missions I want to get accomplished, it was the right decision.”

Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on his relationship with Jaylen Brown and all the talk of splitting them up: “We’re two young guys who want to win at all costs. That’s made us closer, for sure. I don’t want to say we want to prove people wrong, but we want to prove that we can win together.” – 5:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on Boston’s turnaround: “We play in a city where there’s no excuses. We didn’t make any. We got healthier, came together and the front office made some moves that made sense.” – 4:54 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jaylen Brown confirms signing with Donda Sports, says it’s the best for his career on and off the floor. Said he’s excited about the decision and opportunity. #Celtics #NBAFinals20224:51 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown confirms he has signed with Kanye West’s representation agency, says he did his research and he is excited for what is to come on and off the court. – 4:50 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown on signing with Donda Sports: “It’s confirmed and it was signed…For what I want to do, the missions I want to get accomplished, it was the right decision.” – 4:49 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown on advent of hiring Black coaches in NBA: “I don’t understand what took so long to be honest. Of course,now, it’s a great thing to see…Overall, I think that’s an example of not just the NBA, but society as a whole, opportunity is important.” – 4:47 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“I don’t understand what took so long, to be honest,” said Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on the NBA now having 15 black head coaches. – 4:47 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown on more black coaches getting hired by NBA teams: “If you’re asking me, I don’t know why it took so long.” – 4:46 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

The @Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are just the third teammates in NBA history to each record at least 400p/100r/50a through the conference finals.

They join the Thunder’s Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook (2014, 2016) and the Lakers’ LeBron James & Anthony Davis (2020). pic.twitter.com/Mi3Y4yCHVY3:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKEzJ_0fxTqk9a00

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Not comparing playing styles, but in terms of two very talented, athletic wings coming together on a team on rookie deals, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might be the modern day version of “What if T-Mac and Vince stayed together?” – 2:39 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Kanye West’s marketing agency Donda Sports has its first NBA client.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is the first athlete to sign, @TMZ_Sports reports 👀

basketnews.com/news-172843-ja…1:04 AM

Liz Mullen: Magic F/G Terrence Ross has rejoined CAA Sports as a client on & off the court. CAA Basketball Co-Head Aaron Mintz, who negotiated all of his previous contracts, has re-signed him. He had most recently been repped by Klutch Sports. Ross will be a free agent Summer of ’23. -via Twitter @SBJLizMullen / April 21, 2022

Kentucky G Kellan Grady has signed with Lift Sports Management for representation heading into the 2022 NBA Draft. The fifth-year senior averaged over 11 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats this season. After spending four seasons at Davidson, Grady transferred to Kentucky to finish his collegiate career. Grady is projected to go as high as the second round in the upcoming draft. -via Sports Agent Blog / April 9, 2022

Quinton Mayo: Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell has switched representation from Klutch Sports to @QCSports. Harrell, 28, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He’s averaging 14.1 points on 64.5% shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. -via Twitter / March 13, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Here is Butler's message for Tatum after Celtics beat Heat in Game 7

The Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had a thrilling conclusion with a Game 7, and after the final buzzer sounded, the two best players in the series embraced. Jayson Tatum helped lead the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals with 26 points, 10 rebounds and...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens’ Net Worth in 2022

Brad Stevens is a former college coach and NBA head coach and is now currently working as an executive for the Boston Celtics. He is particularly known for out-of-timeout inbounds plays. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Brad Stevens’ net worth in 2022. Brad Stevens’...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
fadeawayworld.net

The Boston Celtics Traded Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry, And DJ White To The Nets, And Got The Draft Picks That Became Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum In The 2013 Blockbuster Trade

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are now one of the best duos in the NBA. This was not always the case, and many suggested that the Celtics should break up the duo. Tatum even referenced this while hugging Brown after the duo reached the NBA Finals. It is very rare...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Larry Bird’s Net Worth in 2022

Larry Bird is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is particularly well-known for his legendary rivalry with Magic Johnson which helped oversee the NBA’s revival in the ’80s. In this piece, we’re going to be taking a look at Larry Bird’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Terrence Ross
Person
Kanye
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Kellan Grady
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Lakers Have A Serious Dilemma After They Hired Darvin Ham: "Listen, If One Of Your Coaches Is Close To The Same Age As Your Players, Your Team Not Gonna Be Good Anyway."

Charles Barkley isn't scared of saying whatever he thinks, the man will let any team or player have it if he feels like it makes sense. Barkley's call it like you see it attitude has always endeared him to NBA fans in a media role, even if it might earn him some scorn from stars of the current era. And one of the franchises on the receiving end of a few tongue lashings from Barkley since the start of this season has been the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Celtics Owner's Story About Danny Ainge Is Going Viral

The Celtics saw a familiar face in the locker room after one of Boston's Eastern Conference Semifinal battles against the Bucks. And while former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge may have played a key role in building the Celtics into a Finals-caliber team, it didn't stop owner Wyc Grousbeck from kicking Jazz's new CEO out.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Donda Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green On The Warriors: "No One Has Ever Beaten Us Whole. Ever... In 2016, I Got Suspended, In 2019, Kevin Durant Goes Down... No Has Ever Beaten Us Whole."

Draymond Green has had a few knocks against him in his time, especially the season during which the Warriors were struggling, but the one thing even his biggest critic cannot accuse him of is lacking confidence. Green and his team have been the most successful franchise in the last 8 years and he makes sure that everyone knows about it.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
All 76ers

Andre Drummond Shares Message Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Andre Drummond’s first season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t very last long. However, he made quite the impact during his time playing with the Sixers. During the 2021 offseason, the Sixers lost their veteran backup Dwight Howard, who re-signed to the Los Angeles Lakers after they allowed him ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum On Having A Tough Childhood And Financial Struggles: “I Remember Coming Home And It Being A Pink Eviction Notice On The House And My Mom Crying The Whole Night And Me Being Upset.”

Getting drafted into the NBA can quite literally change someone's life. Many athletes have gone from living in poverty during their childhood to making millions of dollars after playing in the NBA. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is one such player. During his childhood, Tatum didn't have much to his...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy