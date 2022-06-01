Jaylen Brown confirms signing with Kanye West's agency

Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown on signing with Donda Sports: “It’s confirmed and it was signed…For what I want to do, the missions I want to get accomplished, it was the right decision.”

Jayson Tatum on his relationship with Jaylen Brown and all the talk of splitting them up: “We’re two young guys who want to win at all costs. That’s made us closer, for sure. I don’t want to say we want to prove people wrong, but we want to prove that we can win together.” – 5:06 PM

Jaylen Brown on Boston’s turnaround: “We play in a city where there’s no excuses. We didn’t make any. We got healthier, came together and the front office made some moves that made sense.” – 4:54 PM

Jaylen Brown confirms signing with Donda Sports, says it’s the best for his career on and off the floor. Said he’s excited about the decision and opportunity. #Celtics #NBAFinals2022 – 4:51 PM

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown confirms he has signed with Kanye West’s representation agency, says he did his research and he is excited for what is to come on and off the court. – 4:50 PM

Jaylen Brown on advent of hiring Black coaches in NBA: “I don’t understand what took so long to be honest. Of course,now, it’s a great thing to see…Overall, I think that’s an example of not just the NBA, but society as a whole, opportunity is important.” – 4:47 PM

“I don’t understand what took so long, to be honest,” said Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on the NBA now having 15 black head coaches. – 4:47 PM

Jaylen Brown on more black coaches getting hired by NBA teams: “If you’re asking me, I don’t know why it took so long.” – 4:46 PM

The @Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are just the third teammates in NBA history to each record at least 400p/100r/50a through the conference finals.

They join the Thunder’s Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook (2014, 2016) and the Lakers’ LeBron James & Anthony Davis (2020). pic.twitter.com/Mi3Y4yCHVY – 3:01 PM

Not comparing playing styles, but in terms of two very talented, athletic wings coming together on a team on rookie deals, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might be the modern day version of “What if T-Mac and Vince stayed together?” – 2:39 PM

Kanye West’s marketing agency Donda Sports has its first NBA client.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is the first athlete to sign, @TMZ_Sports reports 👀

basketnews.com/news-172843-ja… – 1:04 AM

