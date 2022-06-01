Stephen Curry: We still have a lot left in tank

CJ Holmes: Stephen Curry: “I think we still have a lot left in tank. That’s why we’re here.”

Stephen Curry revisits 2009 nixed draft-night trade with Golden State #Warriors and Phoenix #Suns

An ESPN analyst stresses the importance of the 2022 Finals for the legacy of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Previewing the 2022 NBA Finals: the respective paths here, Xs-and-Os, potential lineups and adjustments, obligatory Curry "legacy" talk

“It’s just something to talk about. It’s not really a thing.”

Warriors Head Coach, Steve Kerr, dismisses the idea that Steph Curry never winning a Finals MVP matters to Steph

#NBAFinals | @Golden State Warriors | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/WLkx4ORcYH – 7:41 PM

Steph Curry on what he thought about the #Warriors when he got drafted there: "I knew about Run TMC but didn't really understand the history as much. When I got drafted, I thought I was going to New York, and didn't really have Golden State on the radar at all."

Warriors' Stephen Curry gives Knicks fans a painful reminder of what could have been during Finals media day

https://t.co/J92g6fwpSC pic.twitter.com/MIXggD0sxG – 5:13 PM

Jayson Tatum has played 3-plus more hours than Steph Curry in these playoffs. How much will that catch up to the Celtics?

My NBA Finals series preview nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:46 PM

Stephen A. Smith says Steph Curry hasn't changed the game with his prolific 3-point shooting.

Steph Curry on his optimism last summer that Warriors would be back in Finals this season

Steph Curry on his leadership approach with the young guys

Curry: "It's cool to be the old-head and pass that wisdom on to the younger guys."

Stephen Curry just said he thought he was going to the #Knicks with the eighth pick in 2009, so he said he didn't think much or even consider Golden State when the #Warriors took him seventh. New York eventually drafted Jordan Hill eighth.

Stephen Curry: "I think we still have a lot left in tank. That's why we're here."

Stephen Curry twists the knife on Knicks fans: "When I got drafted, I thought I was going to New York. I didn't even have Golden State on my radar."

Steph Curry on comparing this year's Finals run to the other five appearances

Stephen Curry on why this Finals run is different for the Warriors than others: "Just the context of the last four years. From Game 6 of the 2019 Finals to now."

Stephen Curry is one of 35 players in NBA history to score at least 20,000 points in the regular season and 2,000 points in the postseason.

Curry and Reggie Miller are the only players in that group to record a true-shooting percentage of at least 60% in both seasons. pic.twitter.com/miA4pbG4Ih – 4:01 PM

Stephen Curry from halfcourt at NBA Finals media day pic.twitter.com/75j54bThBr – 3:23 PM

How superstar Stephen Curry inspired Warriors to 'chase greatness'

Warriors vs. Celtics: Five NBA Finals matchups to watch, including Stephen Curry on both ends of the floor

cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 12:45 PM

Stephen Curry’s career 58.1 eFG% is the second-highest in NBA history by a player with at least 20,000 career points:

58.2% – Shaquille O’Neal

58.1% – Curry

55.9% – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

55.8% – Charles Barkley

54.6% – Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/KLZXuU6rm0 – 12:31 PM

Before the All-Star break, Stephen Curry reflected on breaking the NBA's 3-point record, overcoming a sluggish shooting stretch, evolving as a playmaker & improving as a defender. Steph: "Embracing the opportunity to get rid of some narratives."

Prediction: Steph Curry wins Finals MVP – win or lose in the Finals.

He’s generally performed well at this stage and there’s going to be a huge push for him to win this from a voter pool that already loves Steph. – 11:47 AM

Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart in the last 5 seasons:

— 30 points in 6 games

— 37% shooting, 30% from three

— 3 assists, 7 turnovers pic.twitter.com/jgjMHzAxgA – 10:45 AM

The @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry has made (121) and attempted (314) more 3P than any other player in NBA Finals history.

Teammate Klay Thompson ranks third on both lists, with 86 makes on 209 attempts. pic.twitter.com/dCqjvRW4aj – 9:31 AM

Marcus Smart spoke candidly upon landing in SF on the Steph Curry task, how he'll be greeted for inadvertently injuring the star, why Boston's ready and why he's a target that'll never alter his style: 'First one on the floor gets the ball'

This is the top 10 players from the #NBA75 list. Steph Curry was No. 16. IF he is to become a top 10 player, who do you take out? 🤔

Michael Jordan

LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Magic Johnson

Wilt Chamberlain

Bill Russell

Larry Bird

Tim Duncan

Oscar Robertson

Kobe Bryant – 9:09 AM

Key to #NBA Finals will be how Steph Curry fares versus Marcus Smart.

Mark Murphy: Draymond Green on Marcus Smart: “I think he really thinks the game. You can see it the way he plays, the way he’s teaching guys, the way he’s commanding attention in huddles and going through the X’s and O’s in the huddles. You see it all. I think he does a great job of that.” -via Twitter @Murf56 / June 1, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Warriors-Celtics: “What I like is it’s two teams that are mostly built with patience and through the draft and development, player development and continuity. I think that’s good for the sport.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / June 1, 2022

This is what Draymond Green said on his podcast about Darvin Ham’s influence on their shared hometown: “Ultimately, what you’re looking for is hope. That’s the thing that gets lost when you come from a place like Saginaw and you don’t see much outside of that world and you only see what Saginaw has to offer. What you lose first is you lose hope … When Darvin Ham won an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons, it gave me hope that I could do that too.” -via For The Win / June 1, 2022