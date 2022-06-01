ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jalen Brunson, Mavs sharing mutual interest in a return to Dallas

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRAOo_0fxTqOvi00

Jalen Brunson isn’t thinking about his upcoming free-agency decision just yet. He said his agent, Drew Morrison of CAA, called him Thursday night after the team’s season ended, and Morrison told him to take time off before they began seriously contemplating his future. I’ve been told there’s mutual interest on both sides to re-sign him, and Mark Cuban told Bally Sports the Mavericks can offer him more money than anyone else. It’s a statement that indicates intent. Kidd, for his part, feels the team’s pitch to stay here had been made not just by the Western Conference finals run but the totality of the season.

Source: Tim Cato @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The word surrounding OG Anunoby’s trade candidacy, featuring Portland and Utah; New York’s options at point guard if they do strike out on Jalen Brunson, latest coaching intel from Charlotte, and more @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10037…8:59 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

My two-part mailbag from this past week, talking Knicks and around-the-NBA:

• Part 1 on the Jalen Brunson chase, moving up in the draft & more: https://t.co/EyVAf0hbOK

• Part 2 on options at No. 11, surprise contenders & more: https://t.co/IjmeTvFZRb

($1/mo sub offer inside) pic.twitter.com/owQwSfKFkn10:02 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15G4kJ_0fxTqOvi00

Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic on Jalen Brunson’s upcoming free agency: “All the conversation around him, he stayed focused. He wanted to win. The step — the huge leap — he took this year was unbelievable, and he’s going to deserve all the money he gets.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / May 27, 2022

Brad Townsend: Nico Harrison says re-signing Jalen Brunson is “absolutely” the top priority this off-season, -via Twitter @townbrad / May 27, 2022

Bally Sports Southwest: “We can pay him more than anybody…I think he wants to stay and that’s most important.” @mcuban talks to @TheSteinLine about the Mavericks chances of re-signing @jalenbrunson1 this offseason. -via Twitter / May 27, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everyone, including Marcus Smart, was shocked at how Celtics chose to guard Stephen Curry in Game 1

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had an absolutely outstanding start in the first quarter of the NBA Finals against the Celtics. Curry had 21 points in the first quarter, hitting six 3-pointers, which is the most ever recorded in a quarter for the NBA Finals. It was as much as you could ask for if you are a fan of Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Portland, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

New York Knicks Cause A Stir By Hiring Jalen Brunson's Father Rick Brunson As Assistant Coach

Changes were always coming for the New York Knicks after a disappointing 2021-22 season. There were high expectations coming into the season after a rare playoff berth in 2021, but the Knicks crashed and burned to finish 37-45 and missed the playoffs. Rumors have circulated all offseason regarding potential trades the team might make, with Donovan Mitchell the most prominent name linked, but reports now suggest a move is unlikely.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Happy Darvin Ham was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston's Jaylen Brown says 'I don't understand what took so long'

In a professional sports league where the majority of players are people of color, the hiring of Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers helped push the NBA to have 15 of their 30 head coaching positions occupied by Black men, Ham’s hire one of eight such around the league to hit this new, important mark for the league.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Jalen Brunson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

La'el Collins' release money now available but it means nothing to the Cowboys' plans

It’s pretty wild to see some of the roster-related takes on Twitter and across the internet on Thursday, at least when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. A lot of websites have pointed out the fact that the Cowboys are the proud owners of an additional $10 million of cap space after the calendar turned the page to June 2. Right tackle La’el Collins was released early in the spring and has since signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Cowboys designated their former starter as a June-1 release.
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

2 best Mavs trades using No. 26 pick in 2022 NBA draft

The Dallas Mavericks made a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals behind the mind-boggling play of Luka Doncic. Doncic and the Mavs were not expected to make it far, as they don’t have the same star power as other teams in the West. While Doncic doesn’t have a...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Caa#Bally Sports#Mavericks#Br Nba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's best all-time transfers in and out of Florida's basketball program

The transfer portal has revolutionized team building in college sports in recent years, particularly football and men’s basketball, creating a de facto free agency system that allows student-athletes to pursue greener pastures if their initial instincts about their current school were wrong. However, players transferring from one program to another is nothing new as it has been an option — albeit a difficult one that required a player to sit a year before becoming re-eligible to play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Edwards has Sixers legend Allen Iverson in all-time starting lineup

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson obviously made a huge impact on the league during his 14 seasons in the NBA and it has been long-lasting even in today’s era. Iverson, a 4-time scoring champ and 2001 MVP, dazzled on the offensive end of the floor on a nightly basis. He averaged 27.6 points per game during his time with the Sixers and he led the league in scoring four times all while throwing the team on his back every night and leading them to wins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Was Almost Traded For Grant Hill, Phil Jackson Thought For A Few Minutes But Rejected The Trade Offer

When you think of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the first names that come to mind is Kobe Bryant. With Bryant in town, the Lakers won five championships and were a fixture in the NBA Finals. Bryant finished his career as one of the greatest Lakers of all time. With that said, there was a time when it was not guaranteed that he would have finished his career in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy