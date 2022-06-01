Boltgun is the Warhammer FPS for Doom fans

After all these years, there’s finally an old-school first-person shooter set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Kind of wild that this didn’t happen back in the 1990s, right?

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was announced during the Skulls Showcase on Wednesday. This high-octane retro FPS from Focus Entertainment and Auroch Digital is joining the boomer shooter renaissance, and I can’t think of a franchise that fits the formula better. After all, part of what makes Doom so much fun is the over-the-top demonic nonsense that Warhammer 40,000 has in spades!

Check out the gameplay trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. I can’t get over how glorious this looks.

Love that wonderfully cheesy heavy metal track that’s blasting in the background. Throw in some nasally Dave Mustaine vocals, and it’d be pretty much perfect.

We won’t be waiting too long for this one either, since Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is scheduled to release in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Shame it’s not coming out tomorrow, though.

Boltgun was only one of several Warhammer 40,000 games shown off today. There’s also Space Marine 2 and Rogue Trader, which look fantastic. Suddenly, I regret never getting into the tabletop game.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.