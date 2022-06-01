ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Mountain Lion Becomes Trapped in Classroom of Bay Area School

By Active NorCal
activenorcal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just before 8:30 am on Wednesday when a juvenile mountain lion curiously wandered into Pescadero High School in San Mateo County. Luckily, a custodian saw the big cat and quickly locked...

www.activenorcal.com

Comments / 0

Related
globalcirculate.com

Bay Area’s first Raising Cane’s to open this summer

Caniacs, rejoice! Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-founded fast food chain, finally announced its first Bay Area location will debut in Oakland at 8430 Edgewater Drive on July 14, as first reported by KRON 4. For those new to the cult of Cane’s and its self-proclaimed Caniacs, Raising Cane’s restaurants...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Experts advise South Bay residents remove lawns to fight drought

Santa Clara County residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15% last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30% during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
svvoice.com

Central Park Geese Desperately Search for Water

When the City of Santa Clara announced in late February that it would drain the Central Park fountain, City crews said they did not expect that the local geese and ducks would be affected. It turns out, that’s far from the case. Several people walking in Central Park earlier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Mateo County, CA
Pets & Animals
San Mateo County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pescadero, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Big Cat#Classroom#Bay Area School#Pescadero High School
marinmagazine.com

5 Best Places in Marin to Get Barbecue

Ask 100 Marinites what their definition of barbecue is, and you will get 200 different answers. But however you define it, we’ve got some fine barbecue in Marin, in flavors that span the globe. Here are a few to try. There are no bells and whistles at this RV...
KRON4 News

Mask confusion at Oakland airport

OAKLAND (KRON) – Alameda County’s renewed mask mandate in light of new COVID-19 cases is less than one day old — and already travelers at the Oakland International Airport are expressing surprise the county requires them to wear masks. Jason Zulueta told KRON4 that he doesn’t “have a problem with the mandate,” but “I just […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner ID's hang glider who died in Milpitas park

MILPITAS, Calif. - The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified the man who died in a hang gliding accident as 58-year-old David Jacob of Fremont. Jacob died May 30 of blunt force injuries while tandem hang-gliding at Monument Peak in Milpitas' Ed R. Levin County Park. The pair took off...
MILPITAS, CA
FOX40

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Alameda County becomes first Bay Area county to mandate masks again

Last month, Bay Area counties announced that were opting not to mandate masks indoors amid the current uptick of COVID-19 cases, citing low hospitalization numbers, as well as the fact that the highly vaccinated region is well-protected against severe illness and death. Video Player | Mask mandates returning to some...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Q&A with Jorge Gomez, the face behind the Instagram sensation San Jose Foos

Four years after Jorge Gomez, a multimedia artist from Los Angeles County, fell in love with the city of San Jose, his adopted home — one he calls “another Whittier” in part for its lowrider culture — he’s now running an online community Instagram page built off of the city’s culture, with more than 70,000 followers.
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Guest View: South Gilroy neighbors, prepare for more traffic

Editor’s note: On June 2, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors will consider approving an addendum to the Highway 101 Improvement Project, which includes a new interchange at Highways 101 and 25. To view the report, visit bit.ly/3PViEar. With this letter, I am expressing my concern...
GILROY, CA
KGET

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy