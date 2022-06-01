ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MP says he works with ‘undiminished enthusiasm’ 12 years after stabbing

By Isobel Frodsham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8LJL_0fxToP4H00

A Labour MP who has received a knighthood has described how he has continued to work with “undiminished enthusiasm”, 12 years after he was stabbed at a constituency surgery.

Stephen Timms , who has become a Knight Bachelor, described how he felt “a bit anxious” returning to his surgery in East Ham , east London , after Roshonara Choudhry attacked him in 2010.

He has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUt6y_0fxToP4H00

Sir Stephen suffered serious injuries in the attack and according to police was “extremely fortunate not to have been killed”. He has since made a full recovery and returned to work as normal.

Reflecting on the incident, he told the PA news agency: “That was obviously a very difficult time. It was a kind of ironic time because it was in May 2010, so we’d just lost the general election and I ceased to be a minister, having been a minister for 12 years. That was a heavy blow.

“But I also in that election, I think I got the highest majority in the House of Commons . So for me personally, it was quite a rewarding election, although for our party, it was a disaster.

“Then just over a week later, I got stabbed. I was kind of out of action for nearly two months. But fortunately made a full recovery and have been able to continue with undiminished enthusiasm in the 12 years since. I’m planning to stand again when the opportunity arises next time.”

Asked if it made him look at life differently or changed his approach towards his job, Sir Stephen said: “I don’t think it did make a great deal of difference. It happened in my constituency advice surgery, where these things have had a habit of happening to others as well.

“So the next time I went to my constituency surgery I did feel a bit anxious, but there haven’t been any problems since then and so, quite quickly, I was able to get back into the swing of it and return to normal.”

Sir Stephen has been honoured for his political and public service, with his work as the Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Switzerland and Lichtenstein being highlighted as part of his work.

Outlining highlights of his career, he said he has “particular satisfaction” with the improvement in the schools in his constituency, and the 2012 Olympic games in London.

Sir Stephen said: “I’m very pleased [with the knighthood]. I’m not sure I’m more deserving than one of my colleagues, but I’m pleased and my 93-year-old mother is pleased about it as well.

“It’s been a huge privilege to serve East Ham as the MP for 28 years, with 10 years as a local councillor before that. We’ve seen a lot of changes in this area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shf9z_0fxToP4H00

“I take particular satisfaction from the dramatic improvements in school achievement locally, made possible by the Government reforms and progress that’s been since then.

“In Parliament, I kind of feel I’m just getting into my stride. The Work and Pensions Select Committee, which I chair, has got absolutely vital work to do as we go through the current cost-of-living crisis. So there’s a great deal more to be done in the years ahead.”

Other political figures to have been recognised include former first minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster, former minister and Conservative MP for Basingstoke Maria Miller and shadow minister for international trade and Labour MP for Llanelli Nia Griffith, who have all been made Dames.

Former attorney general and Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright has also received a knighthood.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former first minister and six MPs recognised in Birthday Honours

A former first minister at Stormont and six serving MPs and have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader in Northern Ireland, former minister and Conservative MP for Basingstoke Maria Miller, and shadow minister for international trade and Labour MP for Llanelli Nia Griffith, have all been made dames in the list.Former attorney general and Tory MP for Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright, and former minister and Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms, have been given knighthoods.Tory MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Grandmother who arranged ‘honour killing’ of daughter-in-law to be freed from prison after 15 years

A grandmother who arranged the murder of her daughter-in-law in 1998 is to be freed from prison after having a parole application accepted.Bachan Athwal, then 70, was jailed alongside her son Sukhdave in 2007 for the so-called honour killing of 27-year-old Surjit Athwal, who went missing during a trip to India in 1998.The Old Bailey heard how Bachan discovered Athwal had been having an affair and wanted to divorce her son but told family members this would only happen “over my dead body”.The court was told Bachan, now 85, was the matriarchal head of the west London family and exercised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlene Foster
Person
Jeremy Wright
Person
Stephen Timms
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Violent Crime#Mp#Labour#The House Of Commons
BBC

Killers convicted after 'caring' father beaten to death in Rowley Regis

Three men have been convicted after a father-of-five was stripped naked and beaten to death in an industrial estate in the West Midlands. Carl Woodall, 44, died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" in Rowley Regis on 28 June last year, West Midlands Police has said. Mark Campbell, 39, and Simmion Goldbourne,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
The Independent

Voices: I’ve completely changed my mind about the jubilee – and the royal family

They’ve tied red, white and blue bunting between the beech trees all the way up the street. Half the windows have got Union Jacks in and giant posters of the Queen. It’s a definite upgrade. The only face that normally gets put up in the windows round here belongs to Nigel Farage.I presume my street is having a street party, but I couldn’t tell you when. It will all have been organised via the WhatAapp group, but I left that when someone asked me to sign a Free Tommy Robinson petition.Can it really be 10 years since we last did...
U.K.
BBC

Coventry asylum seeker who now heads charity appointed OBE

A man who came to the UK as an asylum seeker and is now head of a charity has been appointed OBE. After fleeing Afghanistan, Sabir Zazai arrived in Coventry in the back of a lorry in 1999. He now leads the Scottish Refugee Council in Glasgow. Dr Zazai's first...
CHARITIES
BBC

Walsall mayor suspended over racist WhatsApp post

A newly elected mayor has been suspended by her party for six months over a racist post that appeared on her WhatsApp account. The Conservative Party imposed the sanction on Walsall councillor Rose Martin, but it does not prevent her from continuing as civic leader. The offending picture showed five...
SOCIETY
BBC

Stafford woman left with scratches after towpath attack

A woman has been left with scratches on her body after being attacked. Police were called to Castle Street towpath, Stafford, shortly before 22:00 BST on Wednesday. The woman, in her 30s, is said to have been grabbed at about 21:20 as she walked along the path, before running away towards Martin Drive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Priti Patel tells Tory MPs calling for PM to quit to 'forget it'

Home Secretary Priti Patel has told Conservative MPs pushing for the prime minister to resign to "forget it" and focus on "real challenges" instead. Writing letters of no confidence in him was a "sideshow", she said. Twelve Tory MPs have called on Boris Johnson to quit since Sue Gray's Partygate...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bishop calls on Johnson to stand down over lockdown party ‘lies’

A Church of England bishop has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he “obviously” lied over lockdown parties in Downing Street.The Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson, the Bishop of Buckingham, said the Prime Minister’s claims he did not realise what was going on were “nonsense” and that the country needed a leader it could trust.His intervention came on a day where Mr Johnson was booed by some in the crowd as he arrived with his wife, Carrie, to attend the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.Tory MPs who have been pressing for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bishop of Buckingham calls on Boris Johnson to resign over Partygate ‘lies’

The Bishop of Buckingham has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he “obviously” lied over parties in Downing Street during lockdown.It was “nonsense” for the prime minister to claim he did not realise what was going on, the Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson said, adding the country needs a leader it can trust.The senior Church of England figure’s intervention came as Mr Johnson was booed by the public on arrival to St Paul’s Cathedral for the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen.Asked on Times Radio if Mr Johnson should resign, Dr Wilson said: “The only answer is...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy