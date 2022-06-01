ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

First woman vice-chancellor of Oxford University ‘flattered’ to be made dame

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8O8r_0fxToOQm00

The first woman vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford has been made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Louise Richardson said she was “deeply flattered” by the honour for services to higher education.

Professor Richardson took up her role as vice-chancellor in 2016 and has been instrumental in a number of significant changes across the university.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfyFl_0fxToOQm00

She launched Oxford University’s new access initiative, ensuring that at least a quarter of its new undergraduate intake in 2023 came from non-traditional, poorer backgrounds, with 23.6% coming from black and minority ethnic backgrounds in 2020.

She also helped to secure the agreement with AstraZeneca to produce and market its Covid-19 vaccine.

As the first woman principal and vice-chancellor of St Andrews University she led it to its highest rankings both within the UK and worldwide.

Prof Richardson said: “I’m deeply flattered for this honour which I am delighted to accept on behalf of the extraordinary colleagues with whom I’ve had the great good fortune to work.

“It is wonderful to see higher education, the essential engine of so many aspects of our economy and society, recognised in this way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zekwg_0fxToOQm00

Prof Richardson has previously argued that universities need more “ideological diversity”, warning that the “culture wars” and the perception that universities were “bastions of snowflakes” were “deliberately being fanned” by populists and some politicians.

She said that “people are seeing that they haven’t gone to university and yet their taxes are paying for these utterly over-privileged students who want all kinds of protections that they never had and I think we have to take this seriously”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I think Queen Elizabeth II should apologize for racism at her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is a role model and beacon of hope for many Black Americans. Her story resonated with me strongly — my mother is biracial, and Markle’s words about the racism she experienced felt sadly familiar. Watching the right-wing British media attack Markle, and then watching how the royal family stayed silent in the face of it, was a painful experience.Now, on her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has a chance to change things — by making a formal apology to the descendants of those exploited by Britain’s imperialist past.As the longest-standing monarch in British history, the queen commands the...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Numbers of nurses and midwives leaving NHS highest for four years

More than 27,000 nurses and midwives quit the NHS last year, with many blaming job pressures, the Covid pandemic and poor patient care for their decision. The rise in staff leaving their posts across the UK – the first in four years – has prompted concern that frontline workers are under too much strain, especially with the NHS-wide shortage of nurses.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Richardson
The Independent

Sir Salman Rushdie, Arlene Foster and AstraZeneca boss celebrated in Queen’s birthday honours

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot has received a knighthood and former Northern Ireland leader Arlene Foster has received a damehood in the Queen’s birthday honours list, while novelist Sir Salman Rushdie has also been recognised. Top NHS England officials who led the response during the Covid pandemic have received top awards, with Stephen Powis, national medical director, set to be knighted and Ruth May, chief nurse, to become a dame. Ex-England footballer Rio Ferdinand received an OBE for charity work, while cricketer Moeen Ali and Welsh footballer Gareth Bale both received MBEs. Sports broadcaster Clare Balding has been awarded a...
U.K.
The Independent

St Andrews University staff awarded Queen’s Jubilee Honours

A principal and vice-chancellor who brought Scotland’s oldest university to first place in a prestigious university guide has been recognised in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Honours list.Professor Dame Sally Mapstone DBE FRSE, who is the second woman in succession to hold this role at St Andrews University, is a celebrated medievalist and a leading figure in Scottish and UK higher education.Appointed principal in 2016, she steered the university in Fife to top of the list in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022, the first time any university has broken the 30-year Oxbridge duopoly at the top of...
COLLEGES
BBC

Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Period poverty campaigner recognised

A period poverty campaigner from West Yorkshire has been appointed MBE in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours. Tina Leslie, from Leeds, founded the Freedom4Girls charity in 2016 to improve access to sanitary products for women in the UK, Uganda and Kenya. Ms Leslie said it was "a great honour" to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Rankings#Vice Chancellor#Uk#Oxford University#The University Of Oxford#St Andrews University
BBC

Universities warn of EU-UK research scheme 'close to precipice'

Universities have called for an urgent resolution to a row about UK access to a major EU research programme. Universities UK, which represents 140 institutions, fears ministers could be about to abandon the Horizon scheme. In a letter to the European Commission, seen by the BBC, it describes the situation...
COLLEGES
The Independent

University union calls for an end to ‘dangerous assault’ on humanities

The universities union has called on the Government to act now to stop a “dangerous assault” on arts and humanities provision.The University and College Union wrote to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Wednesday urging him to reverse Office for Students’ 50% cuts to funding for arts and creative subjects.In the letter from UCU general secretary Jo Grady, the union raises “serious concerns” over a “new wave” of redundancies and course closures at UK universities, citing recent announcements from De Montfort University, Roehampton University and Wolverhampton University on redundancies, most of which are based in arts and humanities subjects.UCU said that...
COLLEGES
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy