Business

Walker’s Shortbread director knighted

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
 2 days ago



The director of family business Walker’s Shortbread has said he is “extremely honoured” to be knighted.

Jim Walker is recognised for services to the food industry in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, which has been announced ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.

A grandson of founder Joseph Walker, Sir Jim joined the Speyside business in 1962 when it was still a village bakery.

It comes as a complete surprise and is very humbling

Sir Jim Walker

Along with his brother Joe and sister Marjorie, he built the family biscuit company to become a major manufacturer which exports around the globe and employs more than 1,500 staff at peak times across its six Speyside factories.

Sir Jim said: “I am extremely honoured and touched to receive this honour from Her Majesty the Queen. It comes as a complete surprise and is very humbling.

“I would like to say thank you to my family and many lifelong friends and colleagues at Walker’s Shortbread Ltd who have given me amazing support over the last 60 years.”

The company, which has its headquarters in Aberlour, was granted the Royal Warrant for the supply of oatcakes to the Queen in 2001 and for shortbread in 2017.

Born in Elgin and raised in Aberlour, Sir Jim was educated at Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen.

He has been married to Jennifer for 43 years and has four children and four grandchildren.

Sir Jim, who is in his 70s, was made a CBE in the 1998 New Year Honour’s List.

