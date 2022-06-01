ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

St Andrews University staff awarded Queen’s Jubilee Honours

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wstvt_0fxTo6cx00

A principal and vice-chancellor who brought Scotland’s oldest university to first place in a prestigious university guide has been recognised in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Honours list.

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone DBE FRSE, who is the second woman in succession to hold this role at St Andrews University , is a celebrated medievalist and a leading figure in Scottish and UK higher education.

Appointed principal in 2016, she steered the university in Fife to top of the list in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022, the first time any university has broken the 30-year Oxbridge duopoly at the top of UK university rankings.

Prof Mapstone, who has written and edited eight books on Older Scots and Middle English literature, is also the first female president of the Saltire Society, which champions Scottish culture, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcYA4_0fxTo6cx00

She is a board member of Universities UK, chairwoman of the Higher Education Policy Institute, vice-chair of the Carnegie Trust for the Universities of Scotland, was recently elected convener of Universities Scotland and was the first UK university leader to receive a medal from the US Foreign Policy Association of America for her international leadership in higher education.

A lifelong champion of diversity and efforts to widen access to higher education, Prof Mapstone has led access initiatives for Universities Scotland, helping to increase the numbers of students from disadvantaged and care-experienced backgrounds attending universities north and south of the border.

Also making the honours list this year is Dr Isobel Falconer MBE, a leading maths historian at the university and whose research focuses on the relationship between maths and physics in the 19th century.

Dr Falconer has helped develop and modernise the university’s MacTutor history of mathematics archive, a free online resource containing biographies of more than 3,000 mathematicians and over 2,000 pages of essays and supporting materials.

With over two million hits per week from users based in 180 countries, the MacTutor archive is considered one of the most authoritative mathematics resources available worldwide.

The MacTutor archive aims to overcome gender and ethnic stereotypes, highlighting, thanks to the work of Dr Falconer, often overlooked figures from the world of mathematics.

Stephen Stewart MBE, director of Saints Sport, the university’s department of sport and exercise, will also be knighted as part of the Queen’s honours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bT8DQ_0fxTo6cx00

He has been hailed as a champion of inclusivity in sport by the university, and a pioneer of using the power of sport, volunteering and education to support disadvantaged communities.

Mr Stewart is a founder of the Wallace Group, a collaboration of seven universities in the UK with a shared interest in promoting sports and health workshops in developing countries.

He is closely involved in the Volunteer Zambia project, a Wallace Group initiative which supports partnership between Sport In Action and Zambia’s National Sports Federations and Sports Associations to develop a network of Community Sport Hubs in Africa.

He has worked with UK Sport, the Zambian Minister for Sport, the British High Commissioner in Zambia, and the Zambian First Family to transform the life chances of thousands of Zambian youngsters through the power of sport and education.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Beacons light up Scotland for Queen's Jubilee

Beacons have been lit across Scotland as part of a series of celebrations to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The tributes were visible at landmarks ranging from Edinburgh Castle to Ben Nevis, Britain's highest peak. Other planned weekend events include a re-enactment of the coronation in Kelso and a mass...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Stewart
BBC

Queen's Jubilee birthday honours: Gareth Bale, Bonnie Tyler get MBEs

Gareth Bale and Bonnie Tyler have been recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours along with a host of other people from Wales. The MBE for Cardiff-born Bale is in a week when he won his fifth Champions League, and hopes to lead Wales to the World Cup in Sunday's play-off final.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ as Harry and Meghan reunite with monarch

The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday.The meeting comes ahead of Lilibet’s first birthday on Saturday 4 June.Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Scobie said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan to join royal family on balcony for Trooping the Colour parade

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour on Thursday – though the Queen will not be with them.Last week, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has decided to limit the balcony line-up to working members of the royal family, appearing to rule out the couple who abandoned royal duties in 2020 and Prince Andrew.But the palace announced at the last minute that Harry and Meghan will watch the salute to the Queen from a prime vantage point with members of the monarchy from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade.In...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Rankings#Universities Scotland#University Of Edinburgh#College#St Andrews University#Times#Oxbridge#Middle English#The Saltire Society#Scottish#The Carnegie Trust
The Independent

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator.Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK.Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children – with Prince Louis making quite an impression with his facial expressions.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a more low-profile appearance, with only a few photos, taken through a window at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said.Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.Body language expert Judi James said the duke’s gestures and expressions indicated his anxiety levels were “quite high”.She told the PA news agency: “It was like he had agreed to be the invisible man there to some extent.”Ms...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I think Queen Elizabeth II should apologize for racism at her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is a role model and beacon of hope for many Black Americans. Her story resonated with me strongly — my mother is biracial, and Markle’s words about the racism she experienced felt sadly familiar. Watching the right-wing British media attack Markle, and then watching how the royal family stayed silent in the face of it, was a painful experience.Now, on her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has a chance to change things — by making a formal apology to the descendants of those exploited by Britain’s imperialist past.As the longest-standing monarch in British history, the queen commands the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The best royal outfits from the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend

After months of planning and anticipation, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is finally upon us.On Thursday, royal family members attended the monarch’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, at Buckingham Palace.This included appearances from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, who were seen riding in a carriage during the procession. They later joined their parents, the Queen and other royal family members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a Royal Armed Forces flypast.Also on Thursday, the public caught a much-awaited glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Voices: I’ve completely changed my mind about the jubilee – and the royal family

They’ve tied red, white and blue bunting between the beech trees all the way up the street. Half the windows have got Union Jacks in and giant posters of the Queen. It’s a definite upgrade. The only face that normally gets put up in the windows round here belongs to Nigel Farage.I presume my street is having a street party, but I couldn’t tell you when. It will all have been organised via the WhatAapp group, but I left that when someone asked me to sign a Free Tommy Robinson petition.Can it really be 10 years since we last did...
U.K.
The Independent

Former first minister and six MPs recognised in Birthday Honours

A former first minister at Stormont and six serving MPs and have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader in Northern Ireland, former minister and Conservative MP for Basingstoke Maria Miller, and shadow minister for international trade and Labour MP for Llanelli Nia Griffith, have all been made dames in the list.Former attorney general and Tory MP for Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright, and former minister and Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms, have been given knighthoods.Tory MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sir Salman Rushdie, Arlene Foster and AstraZeneca boss celebrated in Queen’s birthday honours

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot has received a knighthood and former Northern Ireland leader Arlene Foster has received a damehood in the Queen’s birthday honours list, while novelist Sir Salman Rushdie has also been recognised. Top NHS England officials who led the response during the Covid pandemic have received top awards, with Stephen Powis, national medical director, set to be knighted and Ruth May, chief nurse, to become a dame. Ex-England footballer Rio Ferdinand received an OBE for charity work, while cricketer Moeen Ali and Welsh footballer Gareth Bale both received MBEs. Sports broadcaster Clare Balding has been awarded a...
U.K.
BBC

Shoppers not returning to Scotland's stores

The number of people going into Scotland's shops is still struggling to bounce back from the Covid pandemic, new figures suggest. Data from the Scottish Retail Consortium shows Scotland's shopper footfall growth was ranked the worst in the UK. In May, Scottish footfall was 16.4% down on the same month...
RETAIL
The Independent

First woman vice-chancellor of Oxford University ‘flattered’ to be made dame

The first woman vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford has been made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.Louise Richardson said she was “deeply flattered” by the honour for services to higher education.Professor Richardson took up her role as vice-chancellor in 2016 and has been instrumental in a number of significant changes across the university.She launched Oxford University’s new access initiative, ensuring that at least a quarter of its new undergraduate intake in 2023 came from non-traditional, poorer backgrounds, with 23.6% coming from black and minority ethnic backgrounds in 2020.She also helped to secure the agreement with AstraZeneca to produce...
EDUCATION
BBC

Queen's Jubilee birthday honours: Nottingham theatre boss gets MBE

One of the highest profile figures in the Nottingham creative arts scene has been recognised in the Queen's birthday honours. Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse and Joint President of UK Theatre, has been appointed MBE for services to the arts. During the Covid pandemic she was a vocal...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy