An Escondido man was convicted by a North County jury of murder for driving drunk and crossing into oncoming traffic on state Route 79, where he fatally struck a motorcyclist. Eric Randall Cripe, 54, was also convicted Thursday of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI counts for the Aug. 22, 2021, death of Matthew Garrett Mylerberg. Before the jury received the case, Cripe also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run count involving property damage for a crash that happened earlier that day, according to Deputy District Attorney David Uyar.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO